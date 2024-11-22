West Ham United co-owner David Sullivan has been advised to appoint Edin Terzic as head coach Julen Lopetegui's successor if the decision is made to oversee an alteration in the London Stadium dugout following an underwhelming start to the campaign, GMS sources have revealed.

The Hammers were not afraid to splash the cash following the departure of David Moyes during the summer, with Max Kilman being the most expensive acquisition thanks to completing a £40million switch from Wolverhampton Wanderers when technical director Tim Steidten took control of the recruitment drive.

But West Ham will make the trip to Newcastle United on Monday having suffered six defeats from Lopetegui's first 13 matches at the helm, resulting in the Spanish tactician finding himself under sustained pressure as he looks to save his job and steer his side further away from the relegation zone.

Steidten's Ally Terzic Among Top Contenders

German tactician pushed in east Londoners' direction as option

Terzic is a close ally of Steidten and has been pinpointed as a top contender to head into the West Ham dugout if Lopetegui is ousted, according to GMS sources, while he has already been recommended to co-owner Sullivan as the right man to take on the task of guiding the capital club back into contention for European qualification.

Having asked Bundesliga heavyweights Borussia Dortmund to terminate his contract a matter of days after suffering a Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid in June, the 42-year-old has been available and scouring the market for the perfect opportunity to return to the hot-seat.

GMS sources have been informed that Terzic is not a certainty to be handed the West Ham managerial reins despite being pushed in the east Londoners' direction as Sullivan will keep his options open and seek further candidates if Lopetegui is axed, but he is firmly in the running to head back to familiar surroundings.

The German was appointed as Slaven Bilic's assistant manager in 2015, having also worked with the former central defender at Turkish giants Besiktas, and he went on to be described as 'incredible' by former Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke after walking away from the London Stadium in November 2017.

Lopetegui's job will be on the line if West Ham suffer a convincing defeat at the hands of Newcastle in their Premier League clash at St James' Park on Monday, GMS sources have learned, and Terzic is among the leading contenders to profit in the event of the hierarchy deciding it is the right time to move in an alternative direction.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Edin Terzic led Borussia Dortmund to 55 wins from 96 matches between the start of the 2022/23 campaign and his departure

Lopetegui Losing Support to Remain at Helm

Patience running thin ahead of Hammers' trip to Newcastle

GMS sources have been told that Sullivan is the key reason for Lopetegui still being in charge as the co-owner has been sticking up for the ex-Real Madrid chief and remained determined to give him extra time to reignite West Ham's season when others within the club have turned against him, but his patience is wearing thin.

The Hammers have lost by three or more goals on four occasions during the early stages of the campaign - against Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest - and those heavy defeats have resulted in the encounter with Newcastle being pinpointed as a crunch clash.

Lopetegui is in genuine danger of being dismissed if the meeting with the Magpies ends badly, GMS sources understand, but the hierarchy opted against wielding the axe during the international break due to Sullivan wanting to give him another opportunity to turn West Ham's fortunes around.

GMS sources recently revealed that the 58-year-old is misguided in his belief that his job is safe at the London Stadium, and worrying results have resulted in Terzic being put forward as a leading option to be brought in as his replacement if the tide does not turn at St James' Park.

