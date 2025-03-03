West Ham United star Emerson Palmieri has reacted positively to being leapfrogged in the pecking order by academy graduate Ollie Scarles and is focused on winning back his place at the forefront of head coach Graham Potter's plans instead of seeking a summer departure from the London Stadium, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Hammers, who forked out a substantial loan fee in order to land Evan Ferguson from Brighton & Hove Albion during the winter window, have climbed further away from the Premier League's relegation zone thanks to sealing back-to-back wins over Arsenal and Leicester City in their last two fixtures.

Emerson was forced to contend with a place on the bench for both of those encounters, and West Ham - fresh from appointing Kyle Macaulay as their head of recruitment in January - are in danger of facing a battle to retain his services as Potter prepares for his first full campaign at the helm thanks to admirers being alerted to his omission from the starting line-up.

Emerson Not Actively Seeking Summer Move

Italy international lost place in starting line-up for last two fixtures

Emerson is not agitating to be given the chance to seal his West Ham departure in the summer, according to GMS sources, despite coming to terms with the setback of teenage talent Scarles taking his place on the east Londoners' team sheet for the wins over Arsenal and Leicester.

The left-back, who played a crucial role in the Hammers ending their lengthy trophy drought by clinching the Europa Conference League trophy in June 2023, is edging towards entering the final 12 months of a contract which allows him to pocket £95,000-per-week in his current surroundings.

But GMS sources have been informed that there is an option for Emerson's deal to be extended by another year and, having made the position his own during the final years of David Moyes' reign and Julen Lopetegui's short-lived tenure, he has welcomed competition from Scarles and refused to cause issues behind the scenes since being dropped.

The 30-year-old Italy international, who has been described as 'unbelievable' by current England head coach Thomas Tuchel after working with him at Chelsea, is eager to use the coming days to prove that he deserves to be restored to the Hammers' starting line-up ahead of facing Newcastle United next week.

Emerson remains valued by Potter and will not be frozen out of the squad as he will be relied upon between now and the end of the season, GMS sources have learned, but Serie A giants Juventus are among the sides to have started showing interest after being put on red alert as plans are made for the summer transfer window.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Emerson Palmieri made two clearances and one interception after coming off the bench in West Ham United's win over Leicester City last week

Scarles Seen as Best Youth Talent Since Rice

Teenager has broken into Potter's plans at London Stadium

GMS sources have been told that influential figures at West Ham are viewing Scarles as the biggest talent to have come through their youth ranks since former captain Declan Rice, leading to him being on course to secure further opportunities as they look to finish an underwhelming campaign in style.

The 19-year-old, who committed his long-term future to the east Londoners by penning a four-year contract in October, was an instrumental member of the Hammers' FA Youth Cup-winning squad in 2023 and will be looking to take his career to the next level by building on his displays under the tutelage of Potter.

West Ham will continue protecting Scarles and ensure his development is not rushed, GMS sources understand, while they are also delighted with his performances and the character shown when put in the pressurised situation of coming into the starting line-up when his employers are looking to extend the gap between themselves and the drop zone.

GMS sources recently revealed that the Hammers are also planning to dip into the market for reinforcements in the summer, with Potter pushing for Canada international Jonathan David to be signed despite facing stiff competition from La Liga heavyweights Barcelona ahead of his contract at Lille expiring.

