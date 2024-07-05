Highlights West Ham United targets Youssef En-Nesyri and Simon Banza are keen to complete a switch to the London Stadium ahead of the new season.

The Hammers have turned their attentions towards attempting to improve their striker options after agreeing a deal for central defender Max Kilman.

Banza has a release clause written into his Braga contract and has been gaining admiring glances from West Ham thanks to his prolific form during the 2023/24 campaign.

West Ham United have been boosted in their hopes of landing a new striker as Sevilla star Youssef En-Nesyri and Braga marksman Simon Banza are interested in completing a switch to the London Stadium ahead of the new Premier League season, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although the Hammers have moved to within touching distance of bolstering their backline, thanks to agreeing a £40million deal for Wolverhampton Wanderers central defender Max Kilman earlier this week, head coach Julen Lopetegui is aiming to make further alterations to the squad he inherited from predecessor David Moyes.

Wes Foderingham and Luis Guilherme have already completed moves to West Ham, with the latter joining in a £25million switch from Brazilian giants Palmeiras, but technical director Tim Steidten has been tasked with negotiating further transfers ahead of the summer window's August 30 deadline.

En-Nesyri and Banza Interested in Becoming Next Hammers Additions

Lopetegui given indications that frontmen are keen on move

West Ham have secured another boost in the aftermath of convincing Wolves to cash in on Kilman as the east Londoners have been given indications that En-Nesyri and Banza want to head to the capital, according to GMS sources, and they could be the subject of formal offers in the coming weeks.

The Hammers have been heavily reliant on Michail Antonio in the lone striker role, with the 32-year-old going on to score 82 goals over the course of his time at the club, but Lopetegui is desperate to bring in fresh competition ahead of the campaign getting underway with a clash against Aston Villa on August 17.

GMS sources have been informed that En-Nesyri is open to embarking on a fresh challenge at West Ham, with current employers Sevilla seeking up to £21million for his signature, while Banza is also tempted by the prospect of testing himself in the Premier League for the first time in his career.

Youssef En-Nesyri's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 domestic campaign compared to Simon Banza Youssef En-Nesyri Simon Banza Shots 2.52 3.83 Shots on target 1.01 1.76 Shot-creating actions 0.77 2.70 Goals 0.56 0.95 Assists 0.07 0.18 Statistics correct as of 05/07/2024

There is a possibility of the Braga centre forward being more expensive than the Morocco international as he has a £34million release clause written into his contract, meaning the duo could cost a combined total of £55million, but lower offers will be entertained during the remainder of the transfer window.

GMS sources recently revealed that West Ham have been edging towards entering club-to-club negotiations with Sevilla after receiving positive feedback over whether En-Nesyri would agree to join if given the opportunity, and they have been handed further assurances that the 27-year-old is open to the switch.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Youssef En-Nesyri grabbed a brace of goals three times during the 2023/24 La Liga campaign, but he was unable to go on and complete a hat-trick on each of those occasions

East Londoners Increasingly Keen on Signing Banza

Prolific marksman would not seek expensive salary

Although long-term target En-Nesyri is remaining in West Ham's sights, GMS sources have been told that the 2023 Europa Conference League winners are increasingly interested in landing Banza after getting his name on the scoresheet 23 times and providing a further five assists over the course of 41 appearances for Braga during the 2023/24 campaign.

The Democratic Republic of Congo international would not be seeking a lucrative pay package if he makes the move as the 27-year-old is currently on a contract worth less than £16,000-per-week, but his deal runs until 2027 and that could force the Hammers into lengthy negotiations.

Lopetegui and Steidten are ready to turn their attentions towards improving their centre forward options after agreeing a deal for Kilman, GMS sources have learned, but they are determined to keep their options open as they seek good value signings during the remainder of the summer transfer window.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and WhoScored