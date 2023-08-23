West Ham United appear to be in the market for attacking reinforcements, and journalist Dean Jones has provided an update on their pursuit of three players, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The focus for the Hammers over the last few weeks has been to find a replacement for Declan Rice, but they could now move on to attacking players.

West Ham United transfer news - Latest

Rice left West Ham earlier in the summer transfer window, joining fellow Premier League side Arsenal for a fee of £105m.

As a result, the Hammers had a hefty transfer budget to work with, bringing in James Ward-Prowse, Edson Alvarez, and Konstantinos Mavropanos so far.

Attention could now turn to attacking reinforcements, as David Moyes looks to bolster his forward line after Gianluca Scamacca departed.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, West Ham recently submitted a new offer to sign Ajax’s Mohammed Kudus, which was swiftly rejected by the Dutch club, with The Guardian claiming a £44m bid could be enough.

Elsewhere, talkSPORT has claimed that the capital club have reignited their interest in Sevilla forward Youssef En-Nesyri, after having a £27m bid rejected back in 2021.

It’s also understood that Lille striker Jonathan David is a player of interest to Moyes and his recruitment team.

Now, Jones has provided an update on West Ham’s potential pursuit of Kudus, David, and En-Nesyri, who are worth a combined £102m, as per Transfermarkt.

What has Jones said about West Ham?

Jones has suggested that David could be far down the pecking order at the London Stadium, and En-Nesyri could take a lot of convincing to tempt him with a move to England.

The journalist adds, however, that West Ham are more hopeful of securing the signature of Kudus this summer.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "West Ham have reported interest in Jonathan David but I checked on the likelihood of it, and I think he is down the pecking order a little.

“He’s still a player that could end up in the Premier League by deadline so we should keep an eye on it, but West Ham are checking out other options first.

“En-Nesyri is a player that could do very well in the Premier League and I think is much more suitable to their system than Scamacca was.

“He seems open minded right now about the prospect of moving to England but it’s going to have to be a perfect environment and conditions for him to leave Sevilla because he has had offers before and not been tempted to go through with them.

“It’s a pretty exciting time for West Ham knowing that Kudus is also getting close to coming through the door. It’s not been a quick negotiation though, there has definitely been a bit of fear they could be hijacked along the way, and that fear still lingers.

“Are they hopeful? Yes. But the truth is that the conditions around this transfer have not been met as far as Ajax are concerned and I have heard there are still a couple of things to be sorted with the player too.

“So, while it is exciting, it’s also pretty nerve wracking and Kudus could yet end up elsewhere. It’s really important they find a resolution to this or quickly are able to turn to a new option because there is a need for the front line to have new faces before the window shuts."

Mohammed Kudus - Ajax Stats Appearances 86 Goals 24 Assists 12 Yellow cards 7 Stats according to Transfermarkt

What’s next for West Ham?

Journalist Paul Brown has recently told GIVEMESPORT that West Ham should be in the market for a new striker this summer.

Brown adds that the Hammers could regret now bringing in reinforcements in attack later in the season.

Michail Antonio was impressive for West Ham against Chelsea last weekend, but his injury record could be a worry.