West Ham United are eyeing Brighton & Hove Albion striker Evan Ferguson as a potential backup option, according to Dean Jones while speaking on GIVEMESPORT's latest Market Madness podcast.

The Hammers are in the market for a new striker to give Graham Potter more options after agreeing a deal for midfielder Ezechiel Banzuzi. Their new manager is without forward duo Michail Antonio and Niclas Fullkrug, who are sidelined with serious injuries. They have had a £57 million bid rejected for Aston Villa's Jhon Duran, but the club reportedly think the Colombian wants to join the club.

Duran, 21, is one of many options on West Ham's shortlist as they look to swoop for a frontman before the transfer window closes on February 3. They lack firepower, which has seen them languish in 14th place in the Premier League, with 27 goals in 22 games.

Jones: West Ham Have Ferguson On Their Shortlist

The Brighton Youngster Has Struggled For Game Time

Jones delved into West Ham's transfer business and explained how the Hammers usually approach strengthening their squad:

"One thing we know about West Ham time and time again, window after window is that they'll cast the net far and wide, and they'll go after six-seven players, sometimes at the same time, simultaneously, and then they'll see which deal starts to open up best for them in terms of actually landing the player that they want. And that's happening right now."

Ferguson, 20, is under consideration at the London Stadium amid his lack of first-team opportunities this season. The "phenomenal" Republic of Ireland striker was one of the Premier League's most exciting attackers when he debuted in 2022.

However, injury issues and other Brighton forwards coming into form have prevented Ferguson from kicking on and becoming the Seagulls' leading frontman. He's started two of 12 league games, managing one goal and is playing second fiddle to Danny Welbeck and Joao Pedro.

Jones touched on West Ham's interest in the Irish youngster, valued at a purported £100 million by Brighton, and who Arsenal decided against pursuing:

"You're starting to hear back-up options mentioned, and Evan Ferguson is a player that keeps coming on the radar. Obviously, he's got a bit of an injury at the moment at Brighton. Brighton weren't even that keen to let him out in the first place, so maybe that one crops back up. But at the moment, we've got to bide our time. Obviously, other teams will be interested in Evan Ferguson too."

Evan Ferguson Stats (Premier League 2024-25) Appearances (starts) 12 (2) Goals 1 Expected Goals 0.54 Scoring Frequency 244min Goals Per Game 0.1 Shots Per Game 0.6 Shots On Target Per Game 0.2 Ground Duels Won 0.4 (29%) Aerial Duels Won 0.3 (36%)

Ferguson has been nursing an ankle injury but could be available by the weekend. The Hammers may be cautious, given strikers' fitness problems have been one of their main setbacks this season. But he could be an attractive option for Potter on a potential loan to help fire the East Londoners up the table and get himself back in form.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 22/01/2025.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox