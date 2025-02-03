West Ham United are confident that Evan Ferguson will make them more dangerous in the final third of the pitch after agreeing a loan deal which will see the frontman head to the London Stadium from Premier League counterparts Brighton & Hove Albion on transfer deadline day, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Hammers head coach Graham Potter is in the market for fresh firepower after Niclas Fullkrug, who completed a £27.5million move from Borussia Dortmund in the summer, and Michail Antonio's respective injuries have resulted in being left short of options in the final third of the pitch as they prepare to face Chelsea on Monday.

Hammers Poised to Complete Ferguson Deal

Frontman set to make temporary switch from Brighton

West Ham are very excited after holding successful negotiations with Brighton as they have been hoping to land Ferguson since the transfer window reopened at the turn of the year, according to GMS sources, and they want to confirm him as their first deadline day signing after he successfully passed a medical on Sunday night.

Although the striker's current employers were open to offloading him for £40million, having gained widespread interest, the Hammers are on the cusp of wrapping up a temporary agreement and there is a feeling behind the scenes that he will elevate their goals return between now and the end of the season.

GMS sources have been informed that West Ham agreed terms with Brighton on Sunday evening, resulting in an official announcement expected to come from the east Londoners on Monday morning, and they made their move after also weighing up whether to land RB Leipzig centre forward Andre Silva.

Related Fabrizio Romano Shares Overnight Update on West Ham Move for Evan Ferguson West Ham United have been in desperate need for a striker this month and they finally appear to have landed their man

Republic of Ireland international Ferguson is poised to arrive at the London Stadium for a fresh challenge having previously been described as a 'superstar' by Match of the Day pundit Micah Richards, but he will have to wait until February 15 to make his debut against cross-city rivals Brentford.

West Ham told Silva and his representatives that they would not be offering a route to the capital if they made a breakthrough in negotiations with Brighton, GMS sources have learned, and the Portuguese marksman has gone ahead with opening discussions with Leipzig's Bundesliga counterparts Werder Bremen instead.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox