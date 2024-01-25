Highlights West Ham United are one of three Premier League clubs to have held discussions with Jota over a potential move from Al-Ittihad.

The winger is desperate to leave the reigning Saudi Pro League champions after being frozen out of their squad.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth understands that West Ham are refusing to give up in their pursuit of Jota.

West Ham United are 'exploring a potential deal' for Jota after he has fallen out of favour at Al-Ittihad, and Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT that boss David Moyes is also keen to bolster his options in another key position at the London Stadium ahead of the fast-approaching transfer deadline.

The Hammers are finalising their first signing of 2024, having reached an agreement to acquire Manchester City defensive midfielder Kalvin Phillips on an initial loan deal, but further reinforcements could be drafted in ahead of the winter window slamming shut on February 1.

Having spent close to £120million on fresh faces during the summer, Moyes is scouring the market for possible arrivals as he looks to maintain West Ham's place in the Premier League's top six and goes in pursuit of a second European trophy in as many seasons.

Hammers join rivals in entering talks with Jota

West Ham are among a trio of Premier League clubs to have held discussions with Jota over a mid-season move, according to talkSPORT, and they have been boosted as he is desperate to cut his spell with Al-Ittihad short after being starved of game time since making the switch to the Middle East.

The report suggests that the winger, who completed a £25million move from Scottish Premiership heavyweights Celtic during the summer, is actively looking to leave the reigning Saudi Pro League champions as he has been limited to appearances in cup competitions since September after not being registered for their domestic squad despite becoming their club-record signing.

Jota penned a £200,000-per-week contract when he rubber-stamped his arrival at Al-Ittihad, and matching those terms would result in him immediately becoming the highest earner on West Ham's books, but they will need to find a compromise as they would be in serious danger of breaching Premier League spending regulations.

West Ham United's highest earners Lucas Paqueta £150,000-per-week Kurt Zouma £125,000-per-week Danny Ings £125,000-per-week Jarrod Bowen £120,000-per-week Alphonse Areola £120,000-per-week Figures according to Capology - Correct as of 25/1/2024

Although it is understood that the Portuguese's wage demands could prove problematic, Moyes has pinpointed him as a short-term target due to being aware that the likes of Mohammed Kudus and Lucas Paqueta are due to return to contention in the coming weeks.

Jota also worked his way onto the radar of Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur ahead of the winter window opening for business due to being left on the periphery at Al-Ittihad, with the latter being particularly keen if his agreement in the Middle East is terminated.

In a potential blow for West Ham, respected journalist Paul Brown previously told GIVEMESPORT that the 24-year-old would be excited by the prospect of working under Spurs chief Ange Postecoglou after they enjoyed success together at Celtic.

Dharmesh Sheth - West Ham refusing to give up on deal for Jota

Sheth understands that West Ham remain in the market for Jota and are looking to discover whether a January move would be possible after he has fallen by the wayside at Al-Ittihad and is struggling to work his way back into their plans.

The Sky Sports reporter also believes that Moyes is keen to bolster his options in the full-back positions ahead of the winter transfer window slamming shut, despite Vladimir Coufal and Emerson Palmieri featuring regularly this season.

Sheth told GIVEMESPORT:

"I think that full-back is an area that they are looking at. Also, I'm told that they haven't given up on a potential deal for Jota from Al-Ittihad. "They are still exploring a potential deal because he is completely out of favour with the Saudi Pro League club. Since the Saudi Arabian window closed in the summer, he hasn't featured in a Saudi Pro League matchday squad at all."

Hammers making progress in bid to sign Osman

West Ham are in advanced talks to land Ibrahim Osman after holding further negotiations with Nordsjaelland earlier this week, according to Football Insider, and they are confident of winning the race for his signature despite their opening offer being rejected.

The report suggests that the east Londoners are in pole position to land the winger, who has racked up nine goal contributions in 29 appearances this season, despite Premier League rivals Brentford also being among the sides to have shown an interest.

It is understood that Brighton & Hove Albion, Arsenal, Crystal Palace and Fulham have been monitoring Osman as well, while leading clubs in Italy, France and Germany have sent scouts to watch him in action, but West Ham are attempting to steal a march by wrapping up a deal as soon as possible.

The Hammers have upped the ante in their pursuit after Sky Sports reporter Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Ghanaian had been pinpointed as a target alongside Sunderland talisman Jack Clarke and Jota as Moyes looks to add strength in depth ahead of the Europa League knockout stages.

It has emerged that West Ham are close to reaching an agreement with Nordsjaelland for Osman as negotiations are advancing fast, resulting in a fresh round of discussions being scheduled for the next 24 hours as all parties look to rubber-stamp the switch.