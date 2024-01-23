Highlights West Ham United have moved closer to reaching an agreement for Kalvin Phillips to join on loan from Manchester City.

The England international is open to heading to the London Stadium as he aims to boost his chances of competing at Euro 2024.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano understands that West Ham are eager to make Phillips their first signing of the winter window.

West Ham United will 'push' to sign Kalvin Phillips on loan in the coming days, and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT why the Manchester City star's move to the London Stadium has not been rubber-stamped yet.

Although the defensive midfielder joined the reigning Premier League champions in a £45million switch from boyhood club Leeds United 18 months ago, his time at the Etihad Stadium has not gone to plan, and Hammers boss David Moyes is looking to offer a route out of his current surroundings.

Phillips has been limited to just 318 minutes of action since the season got underway, having failed to break into the forefront of Manchester City chief Pep Guardiola's plans, and he is at risk of missing out on bagging a place in England's squad for Euro 2024 if he does not embark on a fresh challenge ahead of the winter window's February 1 deadline.

Hammers edge towards landing Phillips

West Ham are close to reaching an agreement with Manchester City as they look to secure Phillips' services on loan for the remainder of the campaign, according to the Daily Mail, and the east Londoners are hopeful of concluding a deal in the coming days as they prepare to negotiate the final details.

Although the report suggests that Serie A heavyweights Juventus could attempt to hijack a move for the 28-year-old, who is on a contract worth £150,000-per-week with his current employers, there is confidence behind the scenes that the Hammers are in pole position to win the race.

While Declan Rice's £105million move to Arsenal a matter of weeks after winning the Europa Conference League came as a blow to West Ham, recruiting Phillips would allow them to secure further cover in front of the backline as they aim to build on currently finding themselves in the Premier League's top six.

Kalvin Phillips' statistical averages per 90 minutes compared to Declan Rice across their entire careers Kalvin Phillips Declan Rice Tackles 2.79 2.42 Clearances 2.02 1.77 Blocks 1.49 1.25 Passes blocked 1.07 0.83 Statistics according to FBref - Correct as of 23/1/2024

Italian journalist Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Hammers have already held discussions with the England international over a potential mid-season move to the capital, while they are also in constant contact with Manchester City as they attempt to fight off competition for an agreement.

In a significant boost for West Ham, it is understood that Phillips is open to linking up with Moyes' charges and all parties are working to reach a verbal agreement as he looks to reignite his career following a spell where he has been deprived of regular game time.

But it has emerged that Manchester City's demands are proving to be a major sticking point, thanks to demanding a £7million loan fee, and the east Londoners are attempting to find a compromise as the likes of Newcastle United, Crystal Palace and Fulham wait in the wings.

Fabrizio Romano - West Ham attempting to get deal over the line

Romano understands that West Ham are waiting for Phillips to give them the green light to up the ante in their pursuit, having held conversations over a loan deal, and they remain desperate to make him their first acquisition of 2024.

The respected reporter is aware that Moyes is confident of being able to ensure the Champions League winner heads to Euro 2024 thanks to being able to offer guaranteed action, and the Hammers are ready to hold further discussions with Manchester City in the coming days.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

"They are waiting to understand the decision, especially from Kalvin Phillips. It is not just important to agree terms with Manchester City because they also need to have the green light on the player's side. "There are conversations on both sides, but West Ham are really trying to make it happen. They believe they can offer the best conditions to allow Phillips to play on a regular basis and secure a place for Euro 2024. I think West Ham will push this one in the next days."

Steidten spearheading move for Boniface

West Ham are prepared to shatter their transfer record to sign Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface, according to The Sun, and technical director Tim Steidten is pushing to complete the deal ahead of the winter window slamming shut.

The report suggests that Newcastle United and Chelsea are also monitoring the Nigeria international, who has scored 16 goals in all competitions this season and spearheaded his current employers' Bundesliga title charge, but Moyes has approved of making a big-money move as Leverkusen could be prepared to sell for a healthy profit.

Boniface's stay at the BayArena will be short-lived if he embarks on a fresh challenge ahead of the February 1 deadline as he only headed to Germany in a £17.1million switch from Belgian outfit Union Saint-Gilloise during the summer.

But the Nigeria international's contract situation will complicate matters for West Ham as he still has four-and-a-half years remaining on a contract which allows him to pocket just over £33,000-per-week, and Leverkusen will be desperate to retain his services as they go in search of silverware.

Boniface is currently on the treatment table and was forced to miss the Africa Cup of Nations due to suffering a muscle-tendon injury on the eve of the tournament, leading to him undergoing surgery and beginning a period of rehabilitation.