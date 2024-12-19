West Ham United are on course to miss out on luring Carney Chukwuemeka to the London Stadium during the fast-approaching winter transfer window as lofty demands set by Chelsea have resulted in there being little possibility of agreeing a fee, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Hammers drafted in reinforcements as head coach Julen Lopetegui looked to bolster the squad he inherited from predecessor David Moyes in the summer, with Max Kilman being the most expensive addition thanks to completing a £40million switch from Wolverhampton Wanderers, but technical director Tim Steidten is preparing to lead another recruitment drive.

A 1-1 draw with Bournemouth earlier this week aided West Ham in their push to turn their season around a matter of weeks after it emerged that Graham Potter would be prepared to take charge if an alteration is made in the dugout, and Chukwuemeka is firmly on their radar as a potential acquisition.

Hammers to Miss Out on Chukwuemeka Move

Midfielder's price tag proving to be major stumbling block

West Ham are facing frustration in their pursuit of Chukwuemeka as Chelsea will not entertain sanctioning his departure unless a bid in the region of £40million is lodged next month, according to GMS sources, and the east Londoners are not in a position to meet their Premier League rivals' asking price.

Although the midfielder has failed in his attempts to creep into the forefront of boss Enzo Maresca's plans, the Blues are in a strong negotiating position and under no pressure to lower their valuation as he still has more than three-and-a-half years remaining on a contract which allows him to pocket £100,000-per-week.

GMS sources have been informed that West Ham have a genuine interest in offering Chukwuemeka a route out of Stamford Bridge midway through the campaign but, in a major twist, their budget cannot stretch far enough and a switch to the London Stadium will only come to fruition if Chelsea are willing to negotiate.

The 21-year-old has been in his current surroundings since completing a £20million transfer from Aston Villa in August 2022, but injuries and stiff competition for a starting berth have stifled his progress, leading to interested parties keeping tabs on his situation ahead of potentially lodging a formal bid.

Key figures at West Ham are admirers of Chukwuemeka's style and are adamant that he could be a huge asset in the future, GMS sources have learned, but there is a feeling that he would struggle to make enough of an impact during the second half of the season to warrant forking out a lucrative fee.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Carney Chukwuemeka completed 89 per cent of his passes and registered three shots on target during Chelsea's 3-1 win over Astana last week

Lopetegui Could Head Back for Chukwuemeka

East Londoners may reignite interest during summer transfer window

GMS sources have been told that West Ham have refused to rule out the possibility of reigniting their interest in Chukwuemeka if he is put on the market during the summer and Chelsea hold firm on their demands ahead of the winter transfer window's February 3 deadline.

But the Hammers are not the only admirers circling as Crystal Palace, Atletico Madrid, AC Milan, Napoli and Eintracht Frankfurt have been put on red alert thanks to the seven-cap England under-20 international still waiting to make his first Premier League appearance of the campaign after being limited to outings in cup competitions.

West Ham are prioritising the addition of a striker on loan instead of being tempted to splash the cash on Chukwuemeka, GMS sources understand, while the pressure on Lopetegui's shoulders has eased and there is more harmony within the camp after he initially developed a fractious relationship with members of the squad.

GMS sources recently revealed that the east Londoners are leading the race for Brighton & Hove Albion's Evan Ferguson, and his arrival would result in Steidten succeeding in landing a frontman on a temporary basis, but Chelsea's demands are still in danger of being out of reach.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 18/12/2024