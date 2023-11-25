Highlights West Ham United remain interested in Dominic Solanke after keeping tabs on the Bournemouth striker for an extensive period.

The Hammers headed to the south coast with a formal approach during the summer, only to come away frustrated.

Bournemouth rejected a bid worth up to £40million as they looked to hold onto Solanke heading into the campaign.

West Ham United supporters would not be 'terribly excited' if they lure Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke to the London Stadium, but journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT that the Hammers 'need a genuinely top-class striker'.

David Moyes has been left with limited attacking options for the upcoming fixtures after Michail Antonio suffered a knee injury while on international duty with Jamaica and is due to be on the sidelines for up to three weeks.

Having splashed the cash during the summer - spending close to £120million on the likes of Mohammed Kudus, Edson Alvarez and James Ward-Prowse - West Ham could be in the market for further reinforcements when the transfer window reopens at the turn of the year.

West Ham facing obstacles in Solanke pursuit

West Ham are facing an uphill battle in their quest to tempt Solanke to the capital as, according to Football Insider, Bournemouth have no plans to sell their first-choice frontman midway through the season and they will push back any advances as they aim to maintain their Premier League status.

The report suggests the Hammers are continuing to monitor the one-cap England international, who has found the back of the net more than 70 times over the course of his senior club career, and have remained long-term admirers despite the Cherries issuing a hands-off warning.

It is understood that Bournemouth rejected a bid worth up to £40million as they remained resolute during the summer, while West Ham were also left frustrated when they headed to the south coast with a formal approach as they looked to build on winning the Europa Conference League last season.

Dominic Solanke's Bournemouth career in numbers Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off 2018/19 10 0 1 0 0 2019/20 36 4 1 1 0 2020/21 45 15 11 2 0 2021/22 48 30 7 7 0 2022/23 35 7 7 2 0 2023/24 15 7 1 2 0 All statistics according to Transfermarkt up to and including November 24, 2023

The 26-year-old's current employers are in a strong negotiating position as his £50,000-per-week contract is not due to expire until the summer of 2027, meaning Moyes and technical director Tim Steidten will have to put a considerable sum of money on the table if they want to have any chance of reaching an agreement.

Solanke has been on Bournemouth's books since sealing a £19million switch from Liverpool in January 2019, and he has gone on to become one of the first names on the team sheet and a firm fans' favourite at the Vitality Stadium.

Although Brown believes Solanke fits the bill due to being a Premier League-proven goalscorer, he has doubts over whether his arrival at the London Stadium would go down well within the West Ham fanbase as they look to qualify for European football for a fourth season in succession.

But the respected journalist feels the Hammers are making the right decision by attempting to add more firepower to the squad as Antonio's stint on the sidelines has left the east Londoners with Danny Ings and youngster Divin Mubama as their only available strikers in the meantime.

When asked whether Solanke has been identified as a target by Moyes or Steidten, Brown told GIVEMESPORT:

"It's difficult to know. I don't like to try and guess at the thinking of two people I haven't spoken to on the subject, so I wouldn't want to say that he is one man's signing or another's. "I can see why he might fit the bill, but I think that West Ham fans would like the club to be looking a little bit higher than that. "I think West Ham need a genuinely top-class striker who fans can get really excited about, and I'm not sure they would be terribly excited about Solanke coming to the club."

Hammers in race to sign Guirassy

West Ham could fight off stiff competition and win the race for Stuttgart marksman Serhou Guirassy's signature by parting with £15.2million in January, according to 90min, thanks to a release clause written into his contract.

The report suggests the Hammers have been joined by Fulham, Brenford, Crystal Palace and Bournemouth in sending scouts to watch the Guinea international - who has already notched two hat-tricks in a goal-laden start to the season - while Everton, Burnley, Real Betis, Villarreal, Lyon, Ajax and Saudi Pro League clubs are additional admirers.

West Ham may feel they have an advantage over Guirassy's other suitors as they built a relationship with Stuttgart when negotiating a deal for central defender Konstantinos Mavropanos, who eventually joined in a deal worth £20million, during the summer.

Read more: Michail Antonio injury 'very, very sad to see' at West Ham

But transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Bundesliga outfit are attempting to convince the 27-year-old to pen a new contract which would remove the release clause, which would make it more difficult for the Hammers to reach an agreement.

Guirassy is on course to reach 100 goals over the course of his senior club career ahead of the transfer window reopening for business at the turn of the year, emphasising that he could be a shrewd addition to Moyes' squad.