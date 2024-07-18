Highlights West Ham United are in the driving seat to acquire Reiss Nelson despite also facing competition from domestic rivals Crystal Palace and Fulham.

West Ham United have emerged as the frontrunners to sign Reiss Nelson after new head coach Julen Lopetegui has set his sights on luring the Arsenal star to the London Stadium despite facing stiff competition from the likes of Crystal Palace, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Hammers have not been afraid to splash the cash since the Spanish tactician replaced Europa Conference League-winning boss David Moyes in the dugout, with central defender Max Kilman sealing a £40million switch from Premier League rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier this month.

Brazilian teenager Luis Guilherme also completed a £25million move from Palmeiras, while Wes Foderingham joined following the expiry of his Sheffield United contract, but Lopetegui and technical director Tim Steidten are eager to draft in further reinforcements ahead of the August 30 transfer deadline.

Hammers at Front of Queue to Land Nelson

East Londoners aware of terms needed to reach agreement

West Ham have moved into pole position to land Nelson if he embarks on a fresh challenge during the remainder of the summer window, according to GMS sources, and the east Londoners already have a full understanding of the terms needed to reach an agreement with Arsenal.

Although the winger penned a contract extension 12 months ago, tying him down to his boyhood club until 2027 and allowing him to pocket £100,000-per-week, he has found game time hard to come by as the Gunners have gone in search of ending their wait for a Premier League title.

GMS sources have been informed that West Ham have made more progress than fellow admirers Crystal Palace and Fulham when it has come to attempting to negotiate a deal, as they seek further competition for the likes of Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus, and Nelson is increasingly likely to walk away from Arsenal.

Reiss Nelson's statistical averages per 90 minutes in the Premier League compared to Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus Reiss Nelson Jarrod Bowen Mohammed Kudus Percentage of shots on target 38.7 36.2 25.4 Shots 2.07 2.22 2.43 Key passes 1.67 1.16 1.01 Passes into the penalty area 1.53 0.64 1.05 Goals 0.27 0.30 0.29 Assists 0.13 0.21 0.22 Statistics correct as of 18/07/2024

It is understood that the Gunners have valued their academy graduate at £25million, and they are in a strong position as the 24-year-old's long-term agreement means they are not under pressure to cash in and can remain resolute if bids which fail to meet their demands are lodged in the coming weeks.

Nelson has already shown a willingness to join West Ham as he is determined to link up with one of Arsenal's capital rivals if he moves onto pastures new, GMS sources recently revealed, but offers from Crystal Palace and Fulham cannot be ruled out as they have retained an interest despite Lopetegui edging ahead in the race for his services.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Reiss Nelson has made more appearances against West Ham United - seven - than any other club during his career

Nelson Excited to Secure More Game Time

Winger wants to become integral option in new surroundings

GMS sources have learned that Nelson is excited about the prospect of becoming a more integral figure in a Premier League outfit if he heads into new surroundings with the 2024/25 campaign a matter of weeks away, with him viewing the opportunity to secure more action as a major step forward in his career.

The former England under-21 international was limited to just 731 minutes of action last season, with Bukayo Saka nailing down a regular starting berth on Arsenal's right flank, while he only made one Premier League start as the north Londoners came agonisingly close to beating Manchester City to being crowned the top flight champions.

Nelson is not the only Emirates Stadium outcast that West Ham, Crystal Palace and Fulham are wrestling over as GMS sources have been told that creative midfielder Emile Smith Rowe is also under consideration as a potential acquisition, meaning that contacts with the Gunners are strong at this stage.

