Highlights West Ham willing to negotiate Flynn Downes deal with Southampton as midfielder's future hangs in the balance.

Southampton pushing for permanent transfer after impressive performances, while West Ham seek midfield reinforcements.

Lopetegui's transfer plans may complicate Downes' future, potentially affecting squad dynamics for both clubs.

West Ham United are willing to negotiate a deal for Flynn Downes, according to GMS sources, as Southampton continue to push for a permanent transfer. Russell Martin and Co could be successful in their pursuit thanks to Julen Lopetegui’s transfer plans.

Brentwood-born Downes, 25, spent the 2023/24 season in the south of England, featuring 33 times in their promotion-securing season back to the Premier League. On the back of his impressive string of performances, the St Mary's Stadium outfit want to sign him on a permanent deal.

While in east London and plying his trade for the Hammers, the central midfielder found game time hard to come by, having featured just 35 times across a two-year period in the capital. And should he not secure a move away this summer, this could continue to be the case.

West Ham ‘Willing to Negotiate’ Downes Deal

Midfielder labelled as Southampton's 'unsung hero'

Those associated with Southampton - fans, players and management alike - are keen to sign the midfielder on a permanent deal after his part to play in the season just gone. Despite initial worries that West Ham were going to include him in 2024/25 proceedings, GMS sources have revealed that the Premier League club are now ‘willing to negotiate’ over the future of Downes.

Recently, it was revealed that Martin and Co were going to push for a permanent move, with it labelled as ‘one to watch’ by Sky Sports' Dharmesh Sheth. Described as a 'leader' by the Southampton manager, Downes’ persistent displays went somewhat under the radar.

From start to finish, the combative midfielder played a starring role in Southampton's memorable campaign. The Ipswich Town graduate weighed in with two goals and assists apiece, though his best body of work came

GMS sources have now confirmed that his parent club, West Ham, are open to discussing a long-term switch with Southampton as the latter look to stamp their authority on the top flight of English football after their promotion. Talks will now open up to discuss the intricacies of a potential deal as Southampton attempt to test West Ham’s resolve.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Flynn Downes came second - behind 20-goal striker Adam Armstrong - in Southampton's Fans’ and Players’ Player of the Season.

Lopetegui Eyeing Midfield Reinforcements

Additions need to 'fit with the style and vision’ of the Spaniard

The issue with Julen Lopetegui’s appointment is that the Spaniard has just one summer transfer window to rebuild, all while addressing squad frailties, the squad he has inherited. West Ham’s engine room is in need of bolstering, not least thanks to Lucas Paqueta’s ban.

That said, however, Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Brazil international’s ban could complicate proceedings in terms of Downes’ future. Retaining the Englishman could ease the troubles on the back of Paqueta’s absence, meaning that Southampton's attempt to snare the midfielder could fall short.

Downes' 23/24 Championship Stats vs Southampton Squad Metric Output Squad Rank Minutes 2,829 9th Pass success rate (%) 93.1 4th Tackles per game 1.9 2nd Interceptions per game 1.4 =1st Average passes per game 64.5 5th Overall rating 6.94 12th

Of course, should Downes’ loan spell be made permanent, the newly appointed Lopetegui would need to enter the market to scout for a replacement. According to GMS sources, West Ham ‘aim to bring in new players’ over the course of the summer transfer window - at least one of those being a midfielder. For Lopetegui, ensuring that any addition fits like a glove to his style and vision is imperative.

As such, the future of James Ward-Prowse is uncertain, despite the free-kick specialist joining in the summer of 2023. GMS sources have now confirmed that West Ham are trying to arouse interest in him with him not fitting the blueprint of Lopetegui.