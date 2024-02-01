Highlights West Ham United have been actively pushing to sign a new forward in the January transfer window.

Despite their efforts, the Hammers have been unable to finalise any deals as of now.

Outgoing talks are also taking place, with West Ham looking to offload players and potentially bring in a new winger on loan.

West Ham United have been pushing to sign a new forward in the January transfer window, and Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has explained to GIVEMESPORT that they could be one of the clubs to keep an eye on in the final hours before the deadline.

Due to injuries and unavailability in the attacking positions over the last few months, signing an additional forward appears to have been a priority for the Hammers this window. However, as it stands, they've been unable to get a deal over the line.

Moyes pushing for forward signings

Despite it being relatively quiet for the Hammers in the winter window so far, only securing the loan signing of Kalvin Phillips from Manchester City, there's no doubt David Moyes and his recruitment team have been pushing to add another body or two in attack.

One player the capital club were pursuing is Al-Ittihad forward Jota, formerly of Celtic, with the Portuguese attacker struggling to adapt to life in Saudi Arabia. However, a deal has now reportedly fallen through due to major stumbling blocks with the financials involved in a potential move.

Danny Ings and Michail Antonio - Premier League 2023/2024 Stats Ings Antonio Appearances 2 (9) 11 (1) Match Rating 6.15 6.74 Minutes 224 823 Goals 0 2 Assists 0 2 All stats according to WhoScored - As of 01/02/2024

With West Ham's striker options struggling to produce and Jarrod Bowen forced to play in a centre-forward role at times this season, it's no surprise that a forward is being prioritised in the final hours of the January transfer window.

Another target for the Hammers was Nordsjaelland youngster Ibrahim Osman, with Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth previously telling GIVEMESPORT that talks were advancing between the two clubs over a possible move. However, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano later confirmed to GIVEMESPORT that the deal was looking complicated.

Related Wilfried Gnonto deal 'would appeal' to West Ham as Jota and Osman deals stall West Ham United could make a move to sign Leeds United forward Wilfried Gnonto after missing out on two key targets already this window.

Michael Bridge - Keep an eye on West Ham

Sky Sports reporter Bridge has suggested that West Ham are a club to keep an eye on in the final hours of the market as they continue to push to bring in another body. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Bridge said...

"The Jota one looks pretty impossible now for a number of reasons. The main one now is the Saudi window is closed, but that one was always going to be difficult with the financial situation over there. So as it stands, nothing at the moment. But again, maybe West Ham and Crystal Palace are the two clubs to keep an eye on later this afternoon."

West Ham continuing outgoing talks

The Guardian writer Jacob Steinberg has now provided an update on potential outgoings at the London Stadium as the Hammers look to offload some of their current squad, which could have an impact on incoming business.

Said Benrahma is edging closer to completing his departure to French side Lyon, Real Betis are pushing to secure the signature of Pablo Fornals, while Maxwel Cornet joining Crystal Palace can't be ruled out. The respected reporter adds that West Ham are continuing to try and bring in a new winger on loan before the deadline.