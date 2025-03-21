West Ham United head coach Graham Potter is planning to take a closer look at Nayef Aguerd and will offer a route back into the first-team picture at the London Stadium when a season-long loan spell with La Liga outfit Real Sociedad comes to an end, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Hammers were limited to making just one addition to their squad during the winter transfer window, with Evan Ferguson joining after a substantial loan fee was forked out and an agreement was reached to cover the entirety of the striker's pay package at parent club Brighton & Hove Albion.

But Potter is working closely with Kyle Macaulay, who was appointed as West Ham's head of recruitment in January, as he plans to make further adjustments to his options ahead of having the opportunity to enter negotiations for targets when the summer transfer window opens for business.

Aguerd Poised for Opportunity to Prove Worth

Morocco international will be watched closely during pre-season

Potter is set to give Aguerd a chance to reignite his West Ham career when he returns to east London for pre-season, according to GMS sources, as the tactician has already decided that he wants to take a look at what he would have to offer after a fruitful loan spell with Real Sociedad.

The central defender initially joined the Hammers in a £30million switch from Rennes in June 2022, but he was given the green-light to embark on a fresh challenge during the early stages of the campaign due to then-boss Julen Lopetegui preferring Max Kilman, Konstantinos Mavropanos and Jean-Clair Todibo, resulting in him becoming a forgotten man.

GMS sources have been informed that Potter is confident that there will be a chance to work Aguerd into his plans ahead of his first full season in the West Ham hot-seat and, having kept tabs on his form in a Real Sociedad shirt, is keen to give him a lifeline after seeing him at close quarters.

The possibility of the Morocco international making himself one of the first names on the team sheet has not been ruled out despite the Hammers having an option to buy Todibo for £35million in the coming months, thanks to the terms agreed with Nice when he made an initial temporary switch in August.

Potter is determined to ensure he builds a stronger squad after West Ham have found themselves adrift of the European qualification spots, GMS sources have learned, and he remains eager to give Aguerd an opportunity to prove his doubters wrong before making a call on his future.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Nayef Aguerd played a key role in West Ham United winning the Europa Conference League in 2023, averaging 2.9 clearances and 1.6 tackles per outing in the competition

Potter Eager to Assess All Members of Squad

Loanees will be watched before final decision made on future

GMS sources have been told that Potter is willing to allow Aguerd to get his West Ham career back on track due to wanting to assess all members of the squad ahead of next term, including those who are currently out on loan and had been expecting to never feature for the capital club again.

The 28-year-old made an impact when he initially joined the Hammers, leading to Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker describing him as 'exceptional', and he is poised for chances to show that he deserves to be in his parent club's future plans when he is put through his paces in pre-season.

Potter is continuing to assess players currently at his disposal ahead of potentially sanctioning departures to boost his summer budget, GMS sources understand, but he has already decided that he has no interest in offloading James Ward-Prowse after impressing since his loan spell at Nottingham Forest was brought to a premature end last month.

The Hammers are wasting no time when it comes to scouring the market for fresh faces, and GMS sources recently revealed that a formal pre-contract offer has been made in an attempt to win the race for Jonathan David as the centre forward prepares to leave Lille as a free agent.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 21/03/2025

