Graham Potter has told West Ham United to acquire the services of Lille midfielder Angel Gomes, reports TBR Football.

Expectations were high for West Ham coming into the current season. They parted ways with Conference League-winning manager David Moyes in the summer and his replacement, Julen Lopetegui, spent big, bringing the likes of Crysencio Summerville, Niclas Fullkrug, Guido Rodriguez, Max Kilman and more through the door.

In reality, though, West Ham struggled massively. Lopetegui lost nine of his 20 Premier League games and was dismissed earlier this month, becoming West Ham’s shortest-ever serving manager. To replace him, the Hammers have drafted in Graham Potter, who had been out of work for over a year since leaving Chelsea, and won their first Premier League game under his management by beating Fulham 3-2.

Much has been said of West Ham’s pursuit of a striker, given the injury troubles Fullkrug has faced so far and the traffic accident that has ruled Michail Antonio out for around a year. They may also be looking to reinforce elsewhere, however, such as in midfield.

West Ham Keen on Gomes

Lille star’s contract expires this summer

If reports are to be believed, then "magician" Angel Gomes is due to leave Lille this summer on a free transfer after turning down offers of a contract extension. The diminutive midfielder, capable of playing as a six or an eight, moved to France in 2020 after spending three years on the books at Manchester United, where he came through as a youth player.

After a season on loan with Boavista, Gomes quickly became an integral part of the Lille first team and has made over 100 appearances for the club. Last year, under the management of Lee Carsley, he made his debut for the English national team.

Other clubs have reported interest in Gomes. West Ham, though, would not only offer Premier League football, but the chance for Gomes to work under a well-respected manager in a prospect that could be rewarding. Chelsea may not have gone to plan, but Potter is a smart tactician that will be itching to remind spectators of just how good he and his team can be.

