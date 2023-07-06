West Ham United could 'move forward' with their interest in Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Foxes were relegated to the Championship, meaning some of their key players will be looking for a quick return to the Premier League.

West Ham United transfer news - Harvey Barnes

As mentioned, there could be a bit of a firesale occurring at the King Power Stadium in the summer transfer window.

James Maddison has already completed his move to Tottenham Hotspur, and Barnes could be the next to leave the club.

According to reports in Italy, West Ham are closing in on the signing of Barnes, beating off competition from Newcastle United and Aston Villa.

The England international is reportedly valued at £40m by Leicester, but West Ham could make an offer of £30m, as per the Telegraph.

With Declan Rice close to completing a move to Arsenal for a fee totalling £105m, the Hammers will have plenty of money to play with in the summer.

Although Barnes wouldn't be a replacement for Rice, it gives David Moyes and his recruitment a large transfer kitty to strengthen their squad in multiple positions.

After winning the Europa Conference League last season, West Ham will be competing in Europe once again, despite their disappointing Premier League campaign.

What has Jones said about Barnes?

Jones has suggested that we could see West Ham move quickly in their attempts to sign Barnes.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think very quickly we'll start to see that move forward very quickly in terms of finding out how much he will cost and whether he's willing to commit to a move to a club like West Ham, or whether he's looking to keep his options open for a little bit longer."

Would Barnes be a good signing for West Ham?

Barnes has shown during his time in the Premier League that he's capable of being a creative outlet and a goalscorer.

In 146 appearances in England's top flight, Barnes has scored 35 goals and provided 25 assists, as per Transfermarkt.

Last term, in a relegated Leicester side, the 25-year-old scored 13 league goals, making him the Foxes' top scorer, according to FBref.

Considering West Ham's top scorer finished on six Premier League strikes, Barnes would be a welcome addition at the London Stadium.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp described Barnes as an 'unbelievable player' back in 2021.

Do West Ham need to sign a player of Barnes' profile?

Due to the lack of goals West Ham produce all over the pitch, Barnes' creativity and goalscoring ability would be welcomed by Moyes' side.

Of course, there are more pressing issues on the pitch, with a replacement for Rice necessary and possibly a new striker, but they have the funds to add depth all over.

Barnes has predominantly played off the left-hand side of attack throughout his career, meaning he and Jarrod Bowen could be the start of forming a solid front line in the Premier League.