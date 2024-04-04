Highlights West Ham United are keeping tabs on Wolverhampton Wanderers centre-back Max Kilman ahead of the 2024 summer transfer window at the London Stadium.

The Irons had been linked with a move for the 26-year-old during the recent winter transfer window.

Kilman has been praised by Jamie Carragher, who described him as a "no-frills" defender.

West Ham United “have an eye” on Wolverhampton Wanderers centre-back Max Kilman ahead of the 2024 summer window, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

The Irons are in the mix to secure another season of European football in the capital ahead of the 2024/25 season but must improve their Premier League form in the campaign's final weeks.

David Moyes’ side also face Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen in a two-legged Europa League quarter-final clash this month, looking to secure their progression to the semi-finals. Kilman has been a regular in Wolves’ backline this term, having been named club captain last summer.

West Ham looking at centre-back reinforcements amid Moyes uncertainty

West Ham are heading into an uncertain summer as the 2023/24 season nears its conclusion. The Irons are well in the mix to secure their place in next season’s Europa League or Europa Conference League.

However, West Ham’s inconsistent form in recent weeks has created an atmosphere of toxicity in 2024, with David Moyes’ future as head coach uncertain. The 60-year-old’s current deal expires at the end of the 2023/24 season after an impressive second spell at the London Stadium.

Moyes has transformed West Ham from relegation candidates to regular European qualifiers and Europa Conference League winners in 2023. Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT (30th March) that the Scot will decide his future in the summer.

In February, the former Manchester United head coach revealed he had a contract offer on the table but hadn’t decided whether to commit his future to the Hammers. Despite uncertainty over Moyes’ future, West Ham technical director Tim Steidten will still consider potential moves ahead of the summer transfer window’s opening in June.

In January, The Guardian reported that the Irons were considering a deal for Wolves centre-back Max Kilman if Nayef Aguerd had left the capital club for the Saudi Pro League. However, the winter market came and went, with Aguerd remaining at West Ham, meaning the club never had the opportunity to move for Kilman. GMS sources understand that West Ham still have an eye on Kilman. They’ll continue to observe the Premier League for potential targets for the summer window in defence, with a centre-back and full-back on the list.

Our sources also indicate that Fulham's Tosin Adarabioyo is someone West Ham like. He could be available for free following the expiry of his contract at Craven Cottage this summer, but they are open to different deals. The Hammers have liked Kilman for a while and might test the water.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kilman was the subject of a €35m (£30m) offer from Serie A champions Napoli during the 2023 summer transfer window.

Wolves have had to fight off interest from other Premier League clubs in the past year, with Chelsea also being interested at one stage. Wanderers could have demanded up to £40m for the 26-year-old’s services in January. He was named Gary O’Neil’s club captain ahead of the 2023/24 season. Kilman has previously earned the praises of pundit Jamie Carragher, describing the Wolves star as a “no-frills” defender who rarely makes mistakes while commentator Jacqui Oatley called him "pure class", ensuring he’s an automatic manager's selection.

Max Kilman - stats vs centre-backs across Europe (last 365 days) Statistic Per 90 Percentile Non-penalty goals 0.05 64 Successful take-ons 0.34 76 Blocks 1.67 87 Clearances 4.69 76 Aerial duels won 2.44 72

West Ham could lose Ben Johnson for free

With the 2024 summer transfer window just over two months away, West Ham will already be drawing up a list of targets on their radar. However, the Irons must be wary of the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules and could look to offload some players off their wage bill ahead of the market.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, West Ham right-back Ben Johnson is edging closer to leaving the London Stadium for Crystal Palace on a free transfer. The 24-year-old sees his current contract with the Irons expire at the end of the 2023/24 season and could seek a new challenge in the summer.

Johnson could have negotiated a pre-contract agreement with clubs from abroad but has chosen to hold off thus far, focusing on his performances in the campaign's final weeks. The former England U21 international snubbed a new contract offer in February and could be heading into the last few games of his West Ham career in the coming months.

All statistics according to David Ornstein, correct as of 03-07-23.