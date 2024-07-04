Highlights West Ham United are on course to test Wolverhampton Wanderers' resolve with an improved offer for Max Kilman in the coming days.

The Hammers are refusing to give up on their pursuit after it has become clear that the centre-back is keen to seal a switch to the London Stadium.

Head coach Julen Lopetegui and technical director Tim Steidten are hoping to convince Wolves to lower their demands for Kilman.

West Ham United are expected to up the ante in their pursuit of Max Kilman by lodging a fresh bid later this week as head coach Julen Lopetegui remains determined to seal a reunion with the Wolverhampton Wanderers star at the London Stadium, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Having succeeded Europa Conference League-winning boss David Moyes in the Hammers' dugout, the Spanish tactician has wasted no time in making adjustments to the squad he inherited, with Brazilian teenager Luis Guilherme completing the £25million switch from Palmeiras to give his side some more attacking flair.

Wes Foderingham has also arrived on a two-year contract, strengthening the goalkeeping department, and Lopetegui is working with technical director Tim Steidten to draft in further reinforcements ahead of the Premier League campaign getting underway with a clash against Aston Villa on August 17.

Hammers Poised to Make Fresh Proposal for Kilman

East Londoners refusing to give up on pursuit

West Ham are preparing to lodge their next bid for Kilman as he remains on their radar despite failing with their opening proposal, according to GMS sources, and they are hopeful of being able to convince Wolves to cash in on their captain for less than £40million as preparations are made for the new season.

The Hammers were forced to head back to the drawing board when a £25million offer was snubbed by their Premier League rivals, but they are still determined to reach an agreement after being pinpointed as a top target as Lopetegui aims to make his mark in new surroundings.

GMS sources have been informed that Wolves are expecting West Ham to make an improved bid for Kilman this week as they look for further options at the heart of their defence after seeing the long-serving Angelo Ogbonna depart when his contract expired at the end of last month.

Max Kilman's statistical averages per 90 minutes in the Premier League compared to Angelo Ogbonna Max Kilman Angelo Ogbonna Pass completion percentage 84.9 80.3 Percentage of dribblers tackled 64.3 55.3 Percentage of aerial duels won 64.1 61.3 Blocks 1.55 1.21 Tackles 1.30 1.08 Statistics correct as of 04/07/2024

The 27-year-old made 24 appearances during Lopetegui's brief spell at the Molineux helm and, having gone on to become the West Midlands outfit's skipper under current head coach Gary O'Neil and remain one of the first names on the team sheet, he is firmly on the east Londoners' summer wishlist.

GMS recently reported that Kilman is keen to make the switch to the London Stadium, giving West Ham renewed optimism of being able to strike a deal, and further negotiations with Wolves are set to take place ahead of both clubs' pre-season friendlies schedule getting underway.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Max Kilman has lost four of the six matches he has played against West Ham United, while he has been on the winning side on the other two occasions

Wolves Could Lower Kilman Demands Amid Replacement Search

Lopetegui given renewed hope of sealing reunion

GMS sources have learned that Wolves could drop their initial asking price and come to a compromise in the region of £40million if West Ham return to the negotiating table, and the capital club's insistence on reaching an agreement has led to his current employers scouring the market for potential replacements.

Although the Molineux-based outfit are in a strong negotiating position as the centre-back still has four years remaining on his £50,000-per-week contract, they have turned their attentions towards identifying potential arrivals in the same position due to fears of being left short if they sanction his exit.

National League outfit Maidenhead United, who are managed by West Ham legend Alan Devonshire, will be on course for a significant windfall if Wolves sell Kilman to their domestic rivals as his former employers inserted a 15 per cent sell-on clause when they allowed him to embark on a fresh challenge in the West Midlands.

The Hammers are contemplating whether to lodge a second bid for Nice's Jean-Clair Todibo, but GMS sources recently revealed that Lopetegui and Steidten are viewing the Wanderers man as a better option to draft in as they both have similar valuations in their current surroundings.

