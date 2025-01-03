West Ham United are eager to fight off stiff competition from Arsenal and Fulham for the signing of Brighton & Hove Albion star Evan Ferguson even though they may be forced to wait until the final stages of the winter transfer window before discovering whether a loan move to the London Stadium is possible, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Hammers bolstered their attacking options with the £27.5million acquisition of Niclas Fullkrug from Borussia Dortmund in the summer, but the east Londoners' head coach Julen Lopetegui is poised to battle it out with Gunners chief Mikel Arteta and Cottagers boss Marco Silva for a mid-season deal.

Ferguson has been limited to just 244 minutes of Premier League action since Fabian Hurzeler was installed as Roberto De Zerbi's successor in the Amex Stadium dugout, leading to West Ham, Arsenal and Fulham seriously considering whether to pounce ahead of the February 3 deadline.

Hammers Need Patience in Ferguson Pursuit

Brighton yet to make final decision on striker's future

West Ham have a real interest in beating London rivals Arsenal and Fulham to Ferguson's signature, according to GMS sources, but they may have to remain patient as Brighton are on course to consider proposals more seriously towards the end of the month after failing to make a final decision on his future.

The Seagulls are in a strong negotiating position as the striker still has four-and-a-half years remaining on a contract which allows him to pocket £30,000-per-week, complicating matters for the Hammers as well as the recruitment departments at the Emirates Stadium and Craven Cottage.

GMS sources have been informed that a potential move for Ferguson is likely to come in the form of a loan but, in a significant twist, Brighton are prepared to fend off potential advances from West Ham, Arsenal and Fulham in the coming days in case of any injury problems before reassessing the situation as the transfer deadline nears.

The Republic of Ireland international has previously been valued in excess of £100million by his current employers, which would be out of his admirers' reach, but a lack of opportunities under Hurzeler has resulted in the Hammers, Gunners and Cottagers keeping tabs on his situation as they go in search of further firepower.

Influential figures at Arsenal are fearful that Ferguson could be a risky signing because of his restricted game time and having no experience in a Premier League title race, GMS sources have learned, but he is still being linked after Arteta has refused to rule out gazumping West Ham and Fulham.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Evan Ferguson registered one shot off target and a key pass when he made a 12-minute substitute appearance against West Ham United last month

Lopetegui Given Optimism in Ferguson Chase

Tactician remains firm admirer of Republic of Ireland international

GMS sources have been told that Lopetegui is a genuine admirer of Ferguson and has been given optimism about West Ham's chances of reaching an agreement as Brighton are open-minded about him embarking on a fresh challenge if they are not forced to contend with an injury crisis during the early stages of 2025.

Although the 20-year-old centre forward has been described as a 'superstar' by Match of the Day pundit Micah Richards, the Seagulls are aware that he needs more action if he is to reach his potential after falling behind the likes of Danny Welbeck and Joao Pedro in the pecking order.

Brighton have shown caution since the transfer window reopened at the turn of the year, but GMS sources understand Ferguson completing a switch has not been ruled out as West Ham are joined by Premier League counterparts Arsenal and Fulham in keeping an eye on developments on the south coast.

Related Exclusive: West Ham 'Plot Transfer U-Turn' if £27m Star Seals Departure West Ham United will rethink their transfer plans if they sell Niclas Fullkrug during the early stages of the transfer window

GMS sources recently revealed the Hammers are the leading contenders to recruit the former Bohemians man on loan for the remainder of the campaign, and Lopetegui is primed to up the ante as he aims to ensure he heads to the London Stadium instead of a capital city rival if he moves onto pastures new.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 03/01/2025