West Ham United are interested in luring Royal Antwerp loanee Mandela Keita to the London Stadium in the summer as boss David Moyes has set his sights on bolstering his defensive midfield options ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although the Hammers were quiet during the winter transfer window, with Kalvin Phillips being the only arrival after the east Londoners met Manchester City's demands to pay the entirety of his salary package for the remainder of the season, plans are already being made ahead of further reinforcements being drafted in.

Tim Steidten, who has been responsible for West Ham's overarching player recruitment strategy and scouting department since his appointment as last term's Europa Conference League winners' technical director in July, is scouring the market and paying close attention to Keita.

Hammers Eager to Sign Keita in Summer

East Londoners Looking to Raid Belgian Top Flight

West Ham are increasingly keen to land Keita after deciding to keep tabs on up-and-coming talent currently plying their trade in the Jupiler Pro League ahead of being able to potentially pounce when the transfer window reopens for business, according to GMS sources.

The Hammers have pinpointed defensive midfield as a position they are eager to strengthen ahead of next season, with Phillips struggling to make a positive impact since his loan arrival from reigning Premier League champions Manchester City, and statistics highlight that the 21-year-old Belgium international has been posting better figures in various departments since linking up with Royal Antwerp on a temporary basis during the early stages of the campaign.

Mandela Keita's statistical averages per 90 minutes compared to Kalvin Phillips this season Mandela Keita Kalvin Phillips Pass completion percentage 89.4 83.0 Ball recoveries 7.73 7.00 Tackles 2.91 2.75 Blocks 1.45 0.75 Interceptions 1.98 1.50 Statistics correct as of 18/03/2024

West Ham are attempting to be savvy when it comes to identifying future options, having earmarked the addition of fresh competition for the likes of Edson Alvarez and Tomas Soucek as vital, while GMS sources understand that Moyes is very unlikely to push the hierarchy to fork out a lucrative fee to buy Phillips.

Although Keita's loan from OH Leuven is set to be turned into a permanent agreement at the end of the season, Royal Antwerp may be forced to cash in if a lucrative offer is put on the table, and the east Londoners are contemplating whether to test their resolve with a formal bid in the coming months.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mandela Keita has won five or more tackles in four Jupiler Pro League fixtures this season, while his pass completion percentage has been above 90 per cent on 10 occasions

Phillips Could Seal Return to Leeds

England International May Head Back to Familiar Surroundings

GMS sources recently revealed that Phillips may end up sealing a romantic return to Leeds United if they succeed in securing an immediate return to the Premier League and West Ham opt against attempting to negotiate a permanent agreement with parent club Manchester City.

The 28-year-old, who came through the Whites' youth ranks before sealing a £45million switch to the Etihad Stadium in July 2022, has not been included in the England squad for this month's friendlies against Brazil and Belgium due to making several high-profile errors and picking up a red card during the early stages of his Hammers career.

Phillips' departure from the London Stadium could open the door for Keita, who has been described as an 'exceptional talent' by scout and respected journalist Antonio Mango, to work his way into the forefront of Moyes' plans if he ends up heading to West Ham in the summer.

