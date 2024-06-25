Highlights West Ham United are ready to price Jarrod Bowen out of a move as they are eager for him to remain among new head coach Julen Lopetegui's options.

The Hammers are in line to slap a nine-figure price tag on the England international as they aim to keep him out of his suitors' clutches.

Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and Newcastle United have been among the admirers considering a move for Bowen during the summer transfer window.

West Ham United remain determined to stave off interest in Jarrod Bowen during the remainder of the transfer window and are prepared to price him out of a summer move as preparations are made ahead of head coach Julen Lopetegui's first campaign in the London Stadium dugout, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Hammers have already bolstered their squad since entering a new era, with Brazilian teenager Luis Guilherme sealing a £25million switch from Palmeiras earlier this month, but technical director Tim Steidten is scouring the market for further reinforcements before opening the Premier League campaign with a clash against Aston Villa.

Although Lopetegui is keen to improve his options after signing an initial two-year contract to succeed David Moyes, the Spanish tactician is also desperate to ensure star performers are not allowed to embark on a fresh challenge when interested parties come calling ahead of the August 30 deadline.

Hammers Set to Put Nine-Figure Price Tag on Bowen

East Londoners desperate to hold onto England international

West Ham have issued a hands-off warning after deciding that they have no interest in cashing in on Bowen, according to GMS sources, and they are willing to price him out of the market by putting a lucrative price tag on the England international when he returns from Euro 2024.

Having written his name into the history books by claiming the winner in the Hammers' Europa Conference League final triumph over Serie A outfit Fiorentina 12 months ago, allowing the east Londoners to end their 43-year wait for major silverware, the winger enjoyed a fruitful 2023/24 campaign.

Despite being forced to contend with stiff competition for a regular starting berth following Mohammed Kudus' arrival from Ajax, Bowen went on to ensure he would represent his country at a major tournament by finding the back of the net 20 times and chalking up a further 10 assists over the course of 44 outings.

Jarrod Bowen's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 Premier League campaign compared to Mohammed Kudus Jarrod Bowen Mohammed Kudus Shots 2.51 2.43 Shots on target 1.10 0.62 Goals 0.48 0.29 Expected goals 0.35 0.18 Assists 0.18 0.22 Statistics correct as of 25/06/2024

GMS sources have been informed that West Ham are in no mood to lose the 27-year-old and, as a result, would not entertain sanctioning his departure unless a significant offer worth in excess of £100million is tabled by one of his suitors during the remainder of the summer transfer window.

The Hammers are in a strong negotiating position as Bowen penned a fresh £120,000-per-week contract in October, tying him down to his current employers until 2030, meaning it will be difficult for interested parties to convince Lopetegui to negotiate on the nine-figure demands.

West Ham would still seriously consider rejecting an offer that comes close to his price tag as they are not looking to offload one of their biggest attacking assets during the early stages of the former Wolverhampton Wanderers chief's reign, GMS sources have learned, increasing the probability of him remaining at the London Stadium.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jarrod Bowen registered seven shots during West Ham United's 3-1 victory over Luton Town last month, which remained his highest tally of attempts during a single Premier League appearance over the course of the 2023/24 campaign

Tottenham Unlikely to Continue Chasing Bowen

Spurs will not entertain meeting rivals' demands

West Ham's eagerness to deter suitors from lodging a bid appears to be working as GMS sources have been told that rivals Tottenham Hotspur are unlikely to continue pursuing Bowen after discovering the east Londoners' stance, and they are prepared to move onto alternative targets.

Spurs made a tentative approach in a bid to learn whether a deal would be possible, but boss Ange Postecoglou has been left frustrated as it has become clear that a move for the former Hull City talisman - who has been described as 'talented' by ex- Hammers man Joe Cole - is close to impossible.

Although Liverpool have also had their eye on Bowen for a prolonged period, it appears that a switch to Anfield will not come to fruition, while Newcastle United will have to go back to the drawing board as well because GMS sources recently revealed that the Magpies had included him on their summer shortlist.

