West Ham United are looking to sign a centre-back during this summer’s transfer window, according to GMS sources, and Hull City’s Jacob Greaves has emerged as a potential addition as the club are now ‘hunting for emerging talent’.

This summer represents a fresh start for the east London-based club following David Moyes’ exit and Julen Lopetegui’s appointment and how the Spaniard fares in his first season as the club’s chief could depend on their transfer business in the coming months.

West Ham’s lack of European action in 2024/25 could put them in a detrimental position once July hits and the transfer window slams open for business, but internally, there is an ever-growing confidence in what the Spanish tactician and the club’s higher-ups can achieve this summer.

Greaves Now ‘Potential Signing’ for West Ham

Defender closely tracked in 2023/24

According to The Athletic, the heart of the back line is one of many areas that Lopetegui and his entourage will be looking to bolster this summer and, according to GMS sources, Greaves, who has been described as 'magnificent' by Liam Rosenior, has emerged as a ‘potential signing’ ahead of next term.

Sources have insisted that an informed decision has not yet been made by the club with them wanting to scour the market before making a choice. That said, it is widely believed that a potential pursuit of Greaves would be greenlit by West Ham chiefs.

Over the duration of the 2023/24 campaign, Greaves was closely tracked by the Hammers, with them delving into the depths of the Football League to add further depth, while, in turn, also reducing their overall spending by snaring cheaper alternatives to those who boast Premier League experience.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Greaves, while being scouted by West Ham, played a grand total of 43 times in the Championship, recording two goals and four assists.

The Hull City man, also able to play on the left-hand side of the back four, has impressed for the Tigers since emerging from their youth set-up in July 2020. On the back of his 177-game stint at the MKM Stadium, his employers are hoping to retain his services for at least one more year, GMS sources have revealed.

Wolves’ Max Kilman Also a Target

Doubts over the likes of Zouma and Aguerd

Alongside the potential acquisition of the Cottingham-born defender, the fact that doubt has been cast over the respective futures of centre-back duo Kurt Zouma and Nayef Aguerd means that West Ham could be in the market for two signings this summer, rather than just one.

West Ham captain Zouma has just one year left on his current contract and, as a result, his employers may be forced into making a decision to ensure he doesn’t leave on a free transfer upon his contract expiration in the summer of 2025.

Elsewhere, Aguerd could leave the Hammers this summer, according to Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth, with his exit ‘one to keep an eye on’. The Morocco international signed a £30 million deal in the summer of 2022 but could already be on his way out of the capital club.

Greaves, Kilman, Zouma, Aguerd - 23/24 League Stats Statistic Greaves Kilman Zouma Aguerd Minutes 3,870 3,420 2,841 1,859 Goals/Assists 2/4 2/0 3/0 1/0 Pass success rate (%) 88.9 86.3 83.9 80.5 Aerials won per game 4.3 2.3 1.8 2.3 Tackles per game 1.8 1.2 0.7 1.2 Interceptions per game 1 1 0.9 0.8 Overall rating 7.13 6.71 6.52 6.42

As such, GMS sources have confirmed that Wolverhampton Wanderers skipper Max Kilman is currently liked by the one-time Europa Conference League winners as potential replacements for the aforementioned pair.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Dean Jones suggested that Kilman, 27, would be an alternative to Fabricio Bruno if a deal for the Brazilian fell through, which it did. That said, sources have revealed that West Ham are eyeing emerging up-and-coming gems that they can prime into the sharpest talent in the top flight.