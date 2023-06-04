West Ham United target James Ward-Prowse is the player David Moyes needs at the London Stadium, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Southampton captain could be on his way out the door after the south coast club were relegated to the Championship.

West Ham United news - James Ward-Prowse

Ward-Prowse has been heavily linked with a move away from Southampton after their recent relegation from the Premier League.

The Portsmouth-born midfielder was substituted in their final game of the season against Liverpool - a rare occurrence during his time at the club.

Journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that this was his chance to say goodbye to the fans and he believes he will be leaving Southampton this summer.

It's understood that the Saints will demand in the region of £40m for their academy graduate.

West Ham are believed to be leading the race, with Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur also interested.

The England international has been in and out of Gareth Southgate's plans over the last few years, and you'd imagine playing regularly in the Championship could make it difficult for him to cement a place in his squad.

So, a move back to the Premier League could be of interest to Ward-Prowse, and Brown believes he could be an ideal player for the Hammers.

What has Brown said about Ward-Prowse?

Brown has suggested that West Ham should bite Southampton's hands off to sign Ward-Prowse for £40m.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I don't think anyone should be too concerned by the fact that Southampton went down. I think he gave them everything. He's a dead ball specialist, he'll bring that to West Ham too.

"I think he's the kind of player that West Ham need. I think it's a no-brainer for them to do that deal. If it's £40m? Bite your hands off."

Would Ward-Prowse be a smart signing for West Ham?

Although it might not mean an awful lot, Ward-Prowse ranks as Southampton's best player this season according to Sofascore's ratings.

However, the 28-year-old managed a score of 7.23 in the Premier League, which is higher than any West Ham player, including Declan Rice.

Ward-Prowse's reliability could be extremely useful for the Hammers, having started every single Premier League game this campaign, as per FBref.

In terms of adding an additional midfielder to provide cover and depth, it could be a clever signing for Moyes, and he could easily push for a starting place.