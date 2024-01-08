Highlights West Ham United have set their sights on landing Wolverhampton Wanderers captain Max Kilman if Nayef Aguerd heads through the London Stadium exit door.

The Hammers will have to fork out upwards of £40million if they want to tempt their Premier League rivals into selling the centre-back.

Respected talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has refused to rule out the possibility of West Ham including Aguerd in a potential swap deal which would see Kilman arrive in the capital.

West Ham United could lure Max Kilman to the London Stadium in a 'swap deal' which sees Nayef Aguerd head in the opposite direction, and talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has told GIVEMESPORT why Hammers boss David Moyes could be successful in his pursuit of the Wolverhampton Wanderers star.

Although the east Londoners splashed out £19million when they acquired Konstantinos Mavropanos from Stuttgart during the final days of the summer transfer window, they have another opportunity to bolster their backline ahead of the February 1 deadline.

West Ham, who have the worst defensive record in the Premier League's top six, have set their sights on doing business with domestic rivals Wolves as they go in search of more stability as they aim to build on a promising first half of the campaign.

Hammers eyeing Kilman amid Aguerd uncertainty

West Ham will plot a move for Kilman if they raise funds by selling Aguerd during the remainder of the winter window, according to The Guardian, after Moyes has pinpointed the addition of a fresh centre-back option as a priority.

But the report suggests that the Wolves captain, who has made 22 appearances this season, will not come cheap as his current employers will be seeking upwards of £40million if the Hammers or another suitor heads to the negotiating table.

Wanderers have slapped a hefty price tag on Kilman thanks to being in a strong negotiating position as a result of him penning a new £50,000-per-week contract in August, tying him down to Molineux until the summer of 2028.

Max Kilman's record at Wolverhampton Wanderers Appearances 129 Goals 2 Assists 2 Yellow cards 18 Sent off 0 Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 8/1/2024

It is understood that West Ham are open to selling Aguerd if a substantial offer is lodged before the fast-approaching transfer deadline, having attracted interest from big-spending Saudi Arabian clubs and Serie A high-flyers.

The Hammers' decision comes after the Morocco international made a number of high-profile mistakes earlier in the campaign, which led to respected reporter Paul Brown recently telling GIVEMESPORT that it would be a 'worry' if he continues producing errors.

Although Italian giants AC Milan and Roma are keen to sign Aguerd on loan for the remainder of the season, West Ham would prefer to sanction a permanent departure if he is to leave the London Stadium in the coming weeks and are seeking £30million.

Selling the 27-year-old at that price would allow the capital club to recoup the fee they forked out to acquire his services from Rennes 18 months ago, but his involvement in the Africa Cup of Nations could complicate matters as admirers attempt to get a deal over the line.

Crook understands that West Ham have reignited their interest in Kilman, having been eager to tempt him away from Wolves in previous transfer windows, and it has led to him refusing to rule out the possibility of Moyes offering Aguerd in an eye-catching swap deal.

The reputable journalist feels the Hammers can head into negotiations with their Premier League rivals confident of being able to reach an agreement which would see the 26-year-old embark on a fresh challenge with last season's Europa Conference League winners as his current employers' head coach has conceded they are in danger of breaching financial regulations.

Crook told GIVEMESPORT:

"The name that is mentioned to me - and he was on their radar before - is Max Kilman at Wolves. You now wonder, with these stories about Aguerd potentially being available, whether they could even use him as a makeweight in some kind of swap deal. "I think Gary O'Neil has admitted that, when it comes to profit and sustainability rules in the Premier League, Wolves are still fairly close to the margin. That does make them vulnerable if someone comes in and makes a big-money offer for one of their players."

Ings earmarked as Wolves target

It appears that West Ham and Wolves could be involved in extensive negotiations over the coming weeks as, according to the Telegraph, the Midlands outfit have pinpointed Danny Ings as a loan target as they seek to keep their spending to a minimum.

The report suggests the three-cap England international, who has been forced to contend with limited game time since his £15million switch from Aston Villa 12 months ago, fits the bill as Wanderers chief O'Neil is keen to land a new striker without having to fork out a fee.

Although it is understood that Wolves have not entered club-to-club negotiations at this stage, they are monitoring Ings' situation and could move later in the window after previously enquiring about his availability before he opted to join West Ham last year.

Despite Michail Antonio being absent for a significant chunk of the season, and his spell on the sidelines being extended thanks to suffering an injury setback last week, Ings has still found it difficult to break into the forefront of Moyes' plans and been restricted to just four starts this term.

But a move to Wolves is not a foregone conclusion as transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that a loan switch to former employers Southampton could be feasible, while a return to Burnley may also be on the cards for the 31-year-old.