West Ham United will contemplate making a move for Sint-Truiden star Jarne Steuckers when the transfer window reopens in the summer after he has impressed the Hammers' scouting department with his performances in Belgium's Jupiler Pro League, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The east Londoners only made one signing during the early stages of 2024, when Kalvin Phillips arrived on loan from reigning Premier League champions Manchester City after a fee was agreed, but boss David Moyes and technical director Tim Steidten are looking to freshen up the squad ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Although Mohammed Kudus has provided West Ham with a fresh wide option since his £38million switch from Eredivisie giants Ajax in August, last season's Europa Conference League winners have added Steuckers to their shortlist of potential acquisitions as the hierarchy put plans in place.

Steuckers on Hammers' Radar Amid Bowen Similarities

Belgium under-21 international shone when scouts were in attendance

Steuckers has caught West Ham's eye after the east Londoners travelled to Belgium on scouting missions, according to GMS sources, and Steidten is keeping him in mind ahead of potentially testing Sint-Truiden's resolve with a bid when the transfer window reopens in the coming months.

It is understood that Moyes has been alerted to the 22-year-old as his performances in his current surroundings have shown that he has similarities to Jarrod Bowen, who has been on the Hammers' books since rubber-stamping a £22million move from Championship side Hull City in January 2020.

Jarne Steuckers' statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to Jarrod Bowen Jarne Steuckers Jarrod Bowen Pass completion percentage 75.0 69.2 Progressive passes 7.23 1.57 Shot-creating actions 4.94 2.46 Key passes 3.21 0.89 Shots 1.48 2.30 Assists 0.22 0.16 Goals 0.15 0.49 Statistics correct as of 17/04/2024

Like the England international, Steuckers is a left-footed wide-man who prefers to create opportunities by cutting in from the right-hand side of the attack, while GMS sources have been informed that West Ham scouts noticed he has a great ability to open a defence thanks to his style of play.

Steuckers has been a constant threat in a Sint-Truiden shirt this season, having found the back of the net seven times and provided his teammates with as many assists in 34 appearances, and a further attraction for West Ham is his versatility as he is also able to operate in a central area.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jarne Steuckers has been averaging a Jupiler Pro League goal every 444 minutes over the course of the season, while he has been guilty of missing five big chances

Moyes and Steidten Facing Competition from Promotion-Chasing Duo

Southampton and Leeds among Steuckers' additional suitors

West Ham are at risk of facing stiff competition for Steuckers' signature if it becomes clear that a deal could be struck with Sint-Truiden, having been described as 'fantastic', as GMS sources have been told that Southampton and Leeds United are also among the clubs to have watched him in action since the season got underway.

It has emerged that both sides, who are chasing an immediate return to the Premier League as they currently find themselves in contention for an automatic promotion spot in the Championship, have been keeping tabs on the Belgium under-21 international's progress ahead of potentially heading to the negotiating table.

Southampton and Leeds could join West Ham in offering Steuckers a route into the English top flight for the first time in his career if they succeed in securing a route out of the second tier in the coming weeks, but Moyes and Steidten are continuing to contemplate a move instead of rushing into a deal due to being fearful of additional suitors.

