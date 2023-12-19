Highlights West Ham United are not entertaining the possibility of selling Jarrod Bowen during the January window.

The England international handed the Hammers a boost by penning a seven-year contract in October.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has revealed why West Ham value Bowen at £100million a matter of months after selling Declan Rice for a similar fee.

West Ham United value Jarrod Bowen at £100million as they have 'absolutely no intention' of sanctioning his London Stadium departure, and transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT why the Hammers will not be forced to cash in like they were with Declan Rice.

Arsenal shattered their club-record fee when they forked out £105million to lure England international Rice away from east London during the summer, which allowed boss David Moyes to go on a spending spree as he looked to build on winning the Europa Conference League.

Although the likes of Mohammed Kudus - who took his tally of West Ham goals up to eight by grabbing a brace during a convincing win over Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend - Edson Alvarez and James Ward-Prowse sealed their respective arrivals, Bowen has remained a key component.

Bowen excelling after new contract

Bowen handed West Ham a major boost ahead of the winter transfer window by penning a new seven-year contract in October, according to Sky Sports, keeping him at the London Stadium until the summer of 2030.

It is understood that the winger committed his long-term future to the Hammers despite gaining interest from Premier League rivals Newcastle United and Liverpool after becoming a consistently high performer in claret and blue.

Bowen is now on a deal worth £120,000-per-week, which has resulted in him becoming one of West Ham's biggest earners, and he has continued to produce the goods in the final third of the pitch in what has been a positive start to the season where Moyes' side have progressed to the Europa League knockout stage and remained in the top half of the Premier League table.

West Ham United's highest earners Lucas Paqueta £150,000-per-week Danny Ings £125,000-per-week Kurt Zouma £125,000-per-week Jarrod Bowen £120,000-per-week Alphonse Areola £120,000-per-week All figures according to Capology

The 26-year-old has found the back of the net 11 times - and got his name on the scoresheet against Wolves last time out - while also providing four assists for his teammates in 21 appearances since the campaign got underway.

Bowen also grabbed his 50th goal in a West Ham shirt when he scored from close range as the capital club came from behind to beat rivals Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month, while he has been deployed in a centre-forward role during Michail Antonio's spell on the sidelines in recent weeks.

Although respected reporter Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the England international is likely to be chased by numerous clubs if he manages to maintain his current run of form, he is aware that the Hammers are looking to price him out of a move.

Bowen has been on West Ham's books since they parted with £22million in order to persuade Championship side Hull City to sanction his departure during the final minutes of the winter transfer window close to four years ago.

Jones understands that West Ham are confident Bowen is worth a nine-figure sum after becoming one of the Premier League's most reliable attackers and establishing himself as an England international during his time at the London Stadium.

The reputable journalist feels the Hammers are able to slap a hefty price tag on the former Hereford United man as his decision to sign a new contract has left them in a stronger position than when they were attempting to keep Rice.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"West Ham believe Jarrod Bowen is a £100million footballer, at this point, to them. He is on a seven-year contract and every bit as important as Declan Rice was to them. They have absolutely no intention of losing him. "What we've learned from West Ham is that if someone is worth that much to them, they will put a silly price tag on them. If someone wants to pay it, so be it. "I think it was a different case with Declan Rice because we knew that he was going to leave and he had suitors."

West Ham looking to cash in on Fornals

West Ham have set their sights on selling Pablo Fornals during the fast-approaching January transfer window, according to 90min, as his departure would increase the amount of money Moyes is able to spend on reinforcements.

The report suggests the 27-year-old, who has been restricted to just 235 minutes of Premier League action since the campaign got underway, would prefer to return to his homeland of Spain if he is to embark on a fresh challenge despite gaining interest from big-spending Saudi Arabian clubs during the summer.

It is understood that West Ham are open to offers for Fornals even though they made the decision to trigger a one-year extension, which has stopped him from being able to pen a pre-contract agreement with an overseas suitor in the coming weeks.

The attacking midfielder joined the Hammers during Manuel Pellegrini's reign in June 2019, completing a £24million switch from La Liga side Villarreal, and he has played a key role in their recent success in continental action.

Fornals could still make his 200th appearance for West Ham before the turn of the year, having been handed his 198th outing as a substitute against Wolves last weekend, and he has also racked up 23 goals and 19 assists in the process.