West Ham United are contemplating whether to make a move for Bazoumana Toure after members of the recruitment department have been tasked with making detailed checks into whether the Hammarby star would be a suitable addition to the squad at the London Stadium, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Hammers were not afraid to splash the cash during the summer transfer window, with Max Kilman being the most expensive acquisition thanks to completing a £40million switch from Wolverhampton Wanderers, but head coach Julen Lopetegui and technical director Tim Steidten are already devising plans to secure further reinforcements in January.

Although West Ham strengthened their options on the left flank after sealing the £25million acquisition of Crysencio Summerville from Championship promotion-chasers Leeds United, Toure has emerged as a potential addition ahead of being able to head to the negotiating table at the turn of the year.

Hammers Well Placed to Win Race for Toure

Steidten continuing to lead east Londoners' recruitment drive

West Ham are considering offering Toure a route to the Premier League for the first time in his burgeoning career after ensuring scouts have watched him in action, according to GMS sources, and there is confidence that the east Londoners will win the race for his signature if they decide he is the real deal.

Although the 18-year-old winger does not boast experience in any of the major divisions across Europe, he has found the back of the net nine times and registered a further four assists over the course of 21 appearances for Hammarby, highlighting that he is capable of making a serious impact in the final third of the pitch.

GMS sources have been informed that West Ham's links to Toure are to be taken seriously at a time when he is also being chased by a handful of other admirers, with Steidten continuing to lead the recruitment drive since becoming a key figure behind the scenes in the summer of 2023.

West Ham United's senior signings since Tim Steidten was appointed as the club's technical director Player Signed from Fee Max Kilman Wolverhampton Wanderers £40m Mohammed Kudus Ajax £36.1m Edson Alvarez Ajax £31.9m James Ward-Prowse Southampton £29.3m Crysencio Summerville Leeds United £25m Niclas Fullkrug Borussia Dortmund £22.7m Luis Guilherme Palmeiras £19.3m Konstantinos Mavropanos Stuttgart £16.8m Aaron Wan-Bissaka Manchester United £14.8m Andy Irving Austria Klagenfurt £1.5m Guido Rodriguez Real Betis Free Wes Foderingham Sheffield United Free Kalvin Phillips Manchester City Loan Jean-Clair Todibo Nice Loan Carlos Soler Paris Saint-Germain Loan Statistics correct as of 31/10/2024

Swedish outfit Hammarby - who are second in the Allsvenskan ahead of facing table-toppers Malmo on Saturday - are in a strong negotiating position thanks to the three-cap Ivory Coast under-20 international still having four years remaining on his contract, but they may struggle to convince him to stay on board if the east Londoners formalise their interest.

Toure was recommended to West Ham, while analysis was also pushed in their direction, and GMS sources have learned that has resulted in the capital club carrying out detailed checks as they look to ascertain whether he would suit Lopetegui's playing style and has the potential to thrive in the Premier League.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bazoumana Toure has been averaging a goal every 198 minutes in the current Allsvenskan campaign

Salthouse urged Sullivan to hand Lopetegui managerial reins

GMS sources have been told that West Ham have been given further optimism about being able to come out on top in their pursuit of Toure as his agent is Will Salthouse, who has close links to the Hammers after urging co-owner David Sullivan to appoint Lopetegui as David Moyes' successor during the summer.

Although the Spanish tactician has had a shaky start at the helm thanks to suffering heavy defeats against the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool and arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur, he bagged his fourth win in all competitions thanks to Jarrod Bowen's stoppage time penalty wrapping up a 2-1 victory over Manchester United last weekend.

Salthouse's ties to West Ham could play into their hands when they look to discover what it would take to persuade Toure to head to the London Stadium instead of heading in an alternative direction, GMS sources understand, which could spell bad news for other interested parties ahead of the January transfer window.

GMS sources recently revealed that Lopetegui is convinced Jean-Clair Todibo is poised to become a key part of his plans, meaning he has less doubts over his preferred partnership at the heart of the backline, but he remains open to landing youthful talents who could have a lengthy spell under his stewardship.

