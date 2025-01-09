West Ham United are reportedly interested in a loan move for Chelsea midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall this month, according to the Independent.

The former Leicester City man only joined the Blues in the summer, but after a lack of game time it appears as though he could be set to move on from Stamford Bridge - even as early as in the current transfer window.

West Ham could offer the perfect opportunity. Dewsbury-Hall rejected a move to Brighton last year, but after his limited time on the pitch for Chelsea, a move to West Ham could be just what he needs. The London club has just changed their manager, with Julen Lopetegui being replaced by Graham Potter, and Dewsbury-Hall could be his first signing for the club.

Dewsbury-Hall's Poor Start to Life at Chelsea

He has struggled to make an impact.

After an outstanding season in the Championship during the 2023/24 season, where he scored 12 times and provided 14 assists as Leicester won the league under Enzo Maresca, it was no surprise that there was a lot of interest in Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

The "quality" midfielder opted to follow his manager and join Chelsea, as the Blues looked to build on a very up and down campaign last year. However, things haven't really worked out for the midfielder.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Dewsbury-Hall has made 15 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea, including zero Premier League starts.

The former Leicester man is very low down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge, perhaps due to Chelsea's very large squad. After struggling to get much game time at Chelsea, the chance to move across London to West Ham could be the perfect opportunity to get his career back on track.

West Ham themselves have had an underwhelming start to the season, which is why they have opted to change manager. After spending a lot of money in the summer, they could firm up their bid to sign Dewsbury-Hall on loan, but there will be a lot of competition for his signature.

If they are to get the Chelsea man, he could be a major help in firing the Hammers up the table.

All statistics according to Transfermarkt - correct as of 09-01-25.