West Ham United board members are becoming increasingly concerned that Mohammed Kudus, Niclas Fullkrug and Jean-Clair Todibo could look to force their way out if Julen Lopetegui remains in the London Stadium hot-seat after developing a fractious relationship with their head coach, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Spanish tactician saw his side suffer a 3-1 defeat to Leicester City in midweek, leaving the Hammers just six points above the Premier League's relegation zone and meaning they will head into a crunch clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday having only registered five wins in all competitions since David Moyes was replaced in the dugout.

Fullkrug was among West Ham's most expensive additions during the summer transfer window, thanks to completing a £27.5million switch from Borussia Dortmund, but the Germany international has joined Kudus and Todibo in struggling to see eye-to-eye with Lopetegui at times.

Key Men Have Disagreements with Lopetegui

Spanish tactician has fractious relationship with squad members

Key decision-makers behind the scenes are fearful that Kudus, Fullkrug and Todibo could attempt to quit West Ham if they keep Lopetegui and cannot turn their season around, according to GMS sources, as there has been varying levels of friction between them and their under pressure boss.

The trio, who currently pocket £200,000-per-week, are unhappy with the way the campaign has gone and underwhelming results have resulted in members of the dressing room losing confidence in the former Real Madrid chief just a matter of months after he was handed the managerial reins by co-owner David Sullivan.

GMS sources have been informed that Fullkrug has struggled to understand some of the decision-making since arriving in east London, while Kudus had an argument with Lopetegui at half-time when West Ham drew with Brentford in September and Todibo is not impressed after believing he had joined a side with European aspirations.

The latter completed an initial loan move from Ligue 1 outfit Nice in August, but the deal includes a £35million option to make switch permanent at the end of the season, and he is expecting a significant turnaround in form instead of being dragged into a potential relegation dogfight.

West Ham's leading personnel were due to hold a board meeting to discuss Lopetegui's future on Wednesday, GMS sources recently revealed, with technical director Tim Steidten among those being adamant that it is the right time to make an alteration at the helm as they prepare for a jam-packed fixture schedule over the festive period.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Niclas Fullkrug completed 80 per cent of his passes and found the back of the net despite being limited to 11 minutes of action as he came off the bench in West Ham United's defeat to Leicester City on Tuesday

Domestic Rivals Threatening to Recruit Kudus

Ghana international has release clause written into contract

GMS sources have been told that West Ham are worried that Kudus will be among the big-names seeking a fresh challenge if they opt to retain Lopetegui's services and he cannot oversee an upturn in fortunes as he has a release clause written into his contract, resulting in Premier League rivals Arsenal circling as they make recruitment plans for next season.

The Ghana international - who returned from a five-match ban in the defeat at Leicester - will have the opportunity to enter negotiations over personal terms if an interested party puts £85million on the table during the summer transfer window, leaving the Hammers helpless despite their desire to keep him on board.

Although Fullkrug is not expected to seal a quickfire departure, GMS sources understand that he has disagreed with a number of key calls made by Lopetegui - including during a lengthy period dealing with injury problems - and unease within the dressing room is a pressing issue the hierarchy is having to consider as they weigh up wielding the axe.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 05/12/2024