Highlights West Ham United have identified Kyle Walker-Peters as a target ahead of the January transfer window opening for business.

Southampton could be willing to cash in as the right-back is preparing to enter the final 18 months of his contract.

Respected journalist Paul Brown believes Walker-Peters would be an intelligent signing as West Ham prepare for the second half of the campaign.

West Ham United could pull off a 'smart signing' by luring Kyle Walker-Peters to the London Stadium next month, and journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT why acquiring the Southampton star would be a 'really big bonus' for Hammers boss David Moyes.

Having secured £105million thanks to persuading Arsenal to shatter their club-record outlay to land Declan Rice a matter of weeks after Europa Conference League glory, the east Londoners were not afraid to splash the cash during the summer transfer window.

Mohammed Kudus - who took his tally of West Ham goals up to eight by grabbing a brace during a convincing win over Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend - Edson Alvarez, James Ward-Prowse and Konstantinos Mavropanos arrived in the capital, but Moyes will be handed another opportunity to bolster his squad at the turn of the year.

Hammers monitoring Walker-Peters

West Ham are keeping tabs on Walker-Peters ahead of the January transfer window opening for business in the coming weeks, according to talkSPORT, as Moyes is keen to provide first-choice full-backs Vladimir Coufal and Emerson Palmieri with more competition.

In a boost for the Hammers, the report suggests Southampton could look to cash in on the two-cap England international as he is preparing to enter the final 18 months of his £20,000-per-week contract, meaning there are concerns that his value will continue to decrease.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Walker-Peters was the subject of interest during the final hours of the summer window, with clubs looking to profit from his current employers failing to maintain their Premier League status, but a move failed to come to fruition.

How Kyle Walker-Peters has performed this season Appearances 22 Goals 2 Assists 2 Yellow cards 2 Sent off 0 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

Southampton has emerged as a potential destination for out-of-favour striker Danny Ings, having struggled to work his way to the top of the pecking order since sealing a £15million switch from Aston Villa less than a year ago, and West Ham could look to negotiate a swap deal.

It is understood that the capital club are aiming to be busy in January, with technical director Tim Steidten and other members of the recruitment team scouring the market as they prepare for the knockout stages of the Europa League and a push for European qualification during the second half of the campaign.

Walker-Peters sealed a £12million permanent switch to Southampton from West Ham's arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2020, having spent part of the 2019/20 season on loan on the south coast, and he has been one of the first names on the team sheet as they plot a way back into the top flight.

Brown believes Walker-Peters would be a shrewd investment by West Ham as his versatility and Premier League experience means he would be comfortable challenging Coufal and Emerson for a regular starting berth.

The respected journalist is confident that landing the 26-year-old would allow Moyes to solve a number of issues as he aims to take last season's Europa Conference League winners to the next level.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT:

"I do think this would be a really good signing for West Ham. I like this idea a lot and think he would slot in very easily. "The fact that he can cover both full-back positions is a really big bonus because I've seen him do a job on both sides of the pitch and not look out of place. "If they can get him, I think that would solve a multitude of problems because they do lack a bit of competition in depth in the full-back areas. I think he would probably solve all those issues in one fell swoop. "He is a quality player and other clubs have looked at him over the course of previous windows. I think he is ready-made and could go straight into that team if needed, so that would be a smart signing."

Fornals put on the market ahead of January

West Ham are willing to cash in on Pablo Fornals during the fast-approaching January transfer window, according to 90min, as his exit would increase the budget handed to Moyes as he aims to draft in reinforcements.

The report suggests the creative midfielder, who has been restricted to just 235 minutes of Premier League action since the campaign got underway, would prefer to return to his homeland of Spain if he is to move onto pastures new despite gaining interest from big-spending Saudi Arabian clubs during the summer.

It is understood that West Ham are open to offers for Fornals even though they made the decision to trigger a one-year extension, which has stopped him from being able to pen a pre-contract agreement with an overseas suitor in the coming weeks.

The 27-year-old joined the east Londoners in a £24million switch from La Liga outfit Villarreal in June 2019, when Manuel Pellegrini was still at the helm, and he has played a key role in their recent success in continental action.

Fornals could make his 200th appearance for West Ham before the turn of the year, having been handed his 198th outing as a substitute during the thumping win over Wolves last weekend, and he has also racked up 23 goals and 19 assists in the process.