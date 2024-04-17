Highlights West Ham United are increasingly likely to table an offer for Leif Davis if Ipswich Town are unsuccessful in their push for promotion to the Premier League.

The Hammers would still consider testing the Tractor Boys' resolve should they seal a return to the top flight ahead of the transfer window.

Davis has worked his way into West Ham's sights after gaining rave reviews from scouts who have been sent to run the rule over him.

West Ham United have added Leif Davis to their shortlist of targets and will look to lure the Ipswich Town star to the London Stadium during the fast-approaching summer transfer window if he is unable to seal promotion to the Premier League, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Hammers raided the Tractor Boys close to a decade ago, when they completed the £2million acquisition of Aaron Cresswell, and boss David Moyes has set his sights on luring another left-back to the capital from Suffolk as plans are put in place ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Although Emerson Palmieri has emerged as West Ham's first-choice option on the left-hand side of their backline, having joined in a £15million move from London rivals Chelsea in August 2022, technical director Tim Steidten is scouring the market for fresh competition as they go in search of reinforcements.

Hammers Preparing to Bid for Davis if Ipswich Fail to Seal Promotion

Scouts have been impressed with left-back's performances in Championship

Davis is firmly on West Ham's radar ahead of the summer transfer window opening for business, according to GMS sources, and his stellar performances in an Ipswich shirt have resulted in last season's Europa Conference League winners being increasingly likely to lodge a bid if his current employers fail to secure promotion from the Championship.

It is understood that the Hammers are still open to initiating contact to discover the 24-year-old's availability if the Tractor Boys succeed in returning to the top flight as he has caught Moyes' eye by racking up 20 assists and finding the back of the net twice over the course of 41 appearances this season.

Leif Davis' statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to Emerson Palmieri Leif Davis Emerson Palmieri Percentage of shots on target 37.9 20.0 Crosses 8.01 1.36 Shot-creating actions 4.94 2.05 Key passes 2.94 0.73 Assists 0.43 0.07 Goals 0.05 0.03 Statistics correct as of 17/04/2024

GMS sources have been informed that West Ham have been watching Davis throughout the campaign and feel his style of play would be suitable for where they are heading, having been described as an 'animal' by former Bournemouth chief Scott Parker, as they aim to chase down a fourth consecutive term featuring in a continental competition.

But Steidten may find it difficult to negotiate a deal with Ipswich as they will be desperate to hold onto their prised assets regardless of which division they find themselves in next season, and he is likely to have a price tag worth £20million slapped on him as they aim to deter suitors.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Leif Davis has failed to record a key pass in just three Championship outings this season, while his highest tally of seven came during Ipswich Town's 4-3 defeat to Leeds United in August

Moyes Battling to Convince Johnson to Stay at London Stadium

East Londoners refusing to accept defeat in attempts to keep academy graduate

GMS sources understand that West Ham have not totally given up on keeping academy graduate Ben Johnson on their books even though it appears that they are fighting a losing battle as the versatile full-back prepares to tick into the final months of his London Stadium contract.

The Hammers are in serious danger of seeing the 24-year-old walk away as a free agent as his £20,000-per-week deal is due to expire in the summer, and he has refused to put pen-to-paper on fresh terms despite Moyes being keen to retain his services heading into the 2024/25 campaign.

GMS sources recently revealed that West Ham's Premier League rivals Crystal Palace are confident of being able to tempt Johnson to Selhurst Park as, although his future will only become clear at the end of the season, there have been indications that the Eagles would be surprised if he stays in his current surroundings or joins an alternative admirer.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and WhoScored