Highlights West Ham United could look to tempt Joselu back to the Premier League a matter of weeks after Julen Lopetegui walks into the London Stadium dugout.

The striker is facing an uncertain future as his Real Madrid loan is set to expire and he is due to enter the final 12 months of his contract at Espanyol.

Joselu is being eyed as West Ham are keen to provide Michail Antonio with fresh competition for a regular starting berth.

West Ham United could see Real Madrid loanee Joselu follow incoming head coach Julen Lopetegui to the London Stadium in the coming weeks as the Hammers are expected to explore a move when the transfer window reopens for business in the summer, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The east Londoners have confirmed that David Moyes is set to walk away from the hot-seat at the end of the season, when his contract is due to expire, and it has resulted in chairman David Sullivan and technical director Tim Steidten scouring the market for the Scottish tactician's perfect successor.

Lopetegui appears to be on course to be installed as West Ham's chief after their clash with Premier League title-chasers Manchester City on the final day of the campaign, having already agreed a deal in principle following negotiations, and his appointment will result in the squad being freshened up.

Hammers Expected to Set Sights on Landing Joselu

Capital club want to secure competition for Antonio

Joselu could become the first signing of Lopetegui's reign at West Ham as last season's Europa Conference League winners are likely to explore a move when his Real Madrid loan expires later this month, according to GMS sources, and they are contemplating whether to head to the negotiating table with parent club Espanyol.

The Spain international is set to enter the final 12 months of his £40,000-per-week contract at the Stage Front Stadium, resulting in there being a possibility of him being allowed to embark on a fresh challenge for a cut-price fee when the transfer window reopens, and the Hammers are circling.

GMS sources have been informed that West Ham want to bring in a new striker boasting vast amounts of experience ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, and Joselu could become an option as they up the ante in their bid to attract competition for current first-choice marksman Michail Antonio.

Joselu's statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to Michail Antonio Joselu Michail Antonio Percentage of aerial duels won 55.6 39.5 Shots 3.29 1.58 Shots on target 1.44 0.70 Key passes 0.72 0.47 Expected goals 0.63 0.32 Goals 0.54 0.35 Statistics correct as of 07/05/2024

It is understood that the Hammers are open-minded about how they alter the make-up of their attack, but the 34-year-old is being eyed after Moyes has been forced to deploy Jarrod Bowen through the middle due to having a shortage of options during a jam-packed season which saw his side reach the Europa League quarter-finals before being eliminated by Bayer Leverkusen.

Joselu would head to the capital with Premier League experience, having scored 10 goals in the competition during spells with Newcastle United and Stoke City, and West Ham have been boosted as GMS sources have been told that a move to Manchester United is not on the cards despite links.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Joselu registered seven shots during Real Madrid's 2-0 win over Las Palmas at the Bernabeu in September, which has remained his highest tally in a single La Liga outing this season

Lopetegui Will Assist Steidten in East Londoners' Recruitment Drive

Tactician set to help technical director in pursuit of new signings

Although GMS sources understand that Lopetegui will have some say on who is drafted in during the summer transfer window, former Werder Bremen director of football Steidten has been tasked with leading West Ham's recruitment drive as they prepare to enter a new era following Moyes' departure.

The ex-Wolverhampton Wanderers chief, who walked away from Molineux a matter of days before the new campaign got underway due to the West Midlands outfit's hierarchy refusing to splash the cash on fresh faces, has set his sights on winning over the Hammers' fanbase early.

Lopetegui is already aware that he is on course to contend with departures after West Ham have failed to secure a fourth consecutive season of European action, and GMS sources recently revealed that creative midfielder Lucas Paqueta is keen to join Manchester City in the coming weeks.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and WhoScored