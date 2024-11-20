West Ham United have refused to rule out the possibility of dipping into the loan market as they are looking for a short-term solution to their attacking issues after Niclas Fullkrug's summer move to the London Stadium has not gone to plan due to an extended spell on the sidelines, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Hammers were not afraid to splash the cash ahead of August's transfer deadline, with Max Kilman being the most expensive acquisition thanks to completing a £40million switch from Wolverhampton Wanderers after technical director Tim Steidten led the recruitment drive during the early stages of head coach Julen Lopetegui's reign.

Fullkrug was also among the arrivals after a £27million deal was agreed with Bundesliga heavyweights Borussia Dortmund, but a prolonged period on the treatment table has resulted in co-owner David Sullivan having to be open to signing another striker during the fast-approaching winter window.

Hammers in Market for Fullkrug Replacement

East Londoners want short-term solution to striker problems

West Ham's hierarchy have come to terms with the fact that Fullkrug's arrival has backfired after a lot of time went into identifying the best forward to recruit during the summer, according to GMS sources, and it has led to Steidten and Lopetegui exploring their options as they look to improve their attack in January.

The 31-year-old Champions League finalist was handed a lucrative contract when he arrived in east London, allowing him to pocket £90,000-per-week, but he has been unable to make a full recovery from an Achilles injury he suffered while on international duty with Germany in September.

GMS sources have been informed that Fullkrug's ongoing absence has resulted in West Ham beginning to look at ways they can salvage the situation during the second half of the season, and recruitment staff are entertaining the possibility of tying up a loan deal due to seeking short-term solutions.

The Hammers have underwhelmed during the opening months of Lopetegui's reign, with them winning just four of his 13 matches at the helm, and the Spanish tactician is determined to secure additional firepower by bringing in fresh competition for Michail Antonio and Danny Ings.

West Ham are attempting to uncover potential options who could be available midway through the season as they are running out of patience with Fullkrug, GMS sources have learned, and they are hopeful of finding a prolific marksman who will come in on the cheap or on a temporary basis.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Niclas Fullkrug found the back of the net three times and was on the pitch for 1,041 minutes during Borussia Dortmund's run to the Champions League final last season

Lopetegui Set for Limited Budget in January

Ideal option on course to be out of Spanish tactician's price range

GMS sources have been told the type of centre forward that Lopetegui desires will be out of his price range as he is poised to be handed a limited budget for the January transfer window, resulting in Steidten and West Ham's recruitment staff having to get creative as they aim to pinpoint potential acquisitions.

The Hammers were unsuccessful in their efforts to land Jhon Duran during the summer, with him remaining at Aston Villa after they refused to accept proposals which fell below their £40million valuation, and the Colombian's early season form is on course to result in him being out of reach at the turn of the year.

West Ham are scrambling to earmark plausible targets due to an awareness that they need another striker who is capable of making an instant impact in new surroundings at the season's halfway point, GMS sources understand, but Lopetegui may be forced to settle for a loan addition due to having restricted funds.

GMS sources recently revealed that the capital club will not have significant spending power unless a lucrative departure is sanctioned during the early stages of 2025, while key figures working behind the scenes are becoming increasingly concerned about Fullkrug's inability to shake off his Achilles problem.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 20/11/2024