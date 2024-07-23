Highlights West Ham United have refused to rule out lodging a bid for Torino right-back Raoul Bellanova after also targeting Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Kyle Walker-Peters or Noussair Mazraoui.

The Italy international has been scouted by the Hammers for a prolonged period of time as they look to make further signings ahead of the transfer deadline.

AC Milan central defender Fikayo Tomori is also on West Ham's radar as they mull over whether to raid Serie A as the new season edges closer.

West Ham United have pinpointed Torino star Raoul Bellanova as an alternative summer target ahead of head coach Julen Lopetegui potentially being unable to lure Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Kyle Walker-Peters or Noussair Mazraoui to the London Stadium, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although the Hammers have headed to the United States for the next stage of their pre-season preparations, plans have been put in place to draft in further defensive reinforcements despite spending £40million to tempt Wolverhampton Wanderers into selling captain Max Kilman earlier this month.

Lopetegui has also strengthened his squad in other departments, with Brazilian winger Luis Guilherme completing a £25million switch from Palmeiras and goalkeeper Wes Foderingham joining following the expiry of his Sheffield United contract, but technical director Tim Steidten has been tasked with overseeing more deals.

Hammers Pinpoint Bellanova as Alternative Arrival

East Londoners have been scouting Torino right-back

West Ham have put a move for Bellanova on standby after making contingency plans in case Manchester United's Wan-Bissaka and newly-promoted Southampton man Walker-Peters prove out of reach, according to GMS sources, although he is not Lopetegui's preferred target as the August 30 deadline edges closer.

The Hammers have been left short of right-back options after Ben Johnson snubbed the opportunity to stay in east London and joined Ipswich Town as a free agent, resulting in Steidten being challenged to bring in fresh competition for Vladimir Coufal ahead of the new Premier League campaign getting underway next month.

GMS sources have been informed that Lopetegui's preference is to land Wan-Bissaka or Walker-Peters due to them not needing time to adjust to the pace of the English top flight, but West Ham have been scouting 24-year-old Bellanova for a prolonged period and earmarked him as an alternative to the duo.

Raoul Bellanova's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 domestic campaign compared to Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Kyle Walker-Peters Raoul Bellanova Aaron Wan-Bissaka Kyle Walker-Peters Crosses 5.27 0.71 1.68 Shot-creating actions 2.84 1.31 2.80 Key passes 1.54 0.61 1.03 Clearances 1.07 3.43 1.49 Tackles 1.07 2.12 1.72 Statistics correct as of 23/07/2024

The 2023 Europa Conference League winners have also been linked with Bayern Munich's Mazraoui as they continue scouring the market, but Manchester United are providing competition for the Morocco international's signature, leading to the capital club deciding to keep their options open.

West Ham appear to be keen on raiding Serie A because, along with two-cap Italy international Bellanova - who has a £21million price tag - AC Milan central defender Fikayo Tomori is in the background on their radar despite there being serious doubts over whether it will be possible to tempt the England international away from the San Siro.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Raoul Bellanova made five key passes during Torino's 3-2 defeat to Empoli in April, which proved to be his highest tally in a single Serie A appearance over the course of the 2023/24 campaign

Wan-Bissaka Price Tag and Wage Demands Causing Issues

Lopetegui has been hoping to negotiate a cut-price deal

GMS sources have been told that West Ham are huge admirers of Wan-Bissaka, but they are stalling on wrapping up a deal due to concerns that Premier League rivals Manchester United's demands are too high and his wage expectations are more lucrative than they are comfortable to fork out for his services.

The 26-year-old has entered the final 12 months of his Old Trafford contract, which allows him to pocket £90,000-per-week, and the threat of him becoming a free agent at the end of the upcoming season has resulted in the Hammers believing that a cut-price fee should be enough to strike a deal.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GMS that Manchester United are braced for a Wan-Bissaka bid from West Ham, while discussions have been ongoing between the two clubs after his current employers have been hoping to receive in the region of £15million ahead of the transfer window slamming shut.

The east Londoners' hierarchy have been showing plenty of ambition since appointing Lopetegui as David Moyes' successor in the dugout, with the likes of Al-Ittihad defensive midfielder N'Golo Kante and Lille centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo on their shortlist, but there are fears that they only have a slim chance of getting those deals over the line.

