West Ham United have refused to rule out the possibility of attempting to lure Mats Hummels to the London Stadium as the World Cup winner has been earmarked as an alternative free agent option to preferred centre-back targets Joel Matip and John Egan, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Hammers' squad has undergone a significant makeover since Julen Lopetegui headed into the dugout as David Moyes' successor during the summer, with Max Kilman being the most expensive acquisition thanks to completing a £40million switch from Premier League rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Jean-Clair Todibo's arrival - on an initial loan deal from Nice which includes a £35million option to buy - resulted in technical director Tim Steidten overseeing the outgoings of Nayef Aguerd and Kurt Zouma to Real Sociedad and Al-Orobah respectively, but further alterations could be made to the backline despite the transfer window slamming shut last week.

Hammers Contemplating Move for Hummels

Central defender available as free agent after Dortmund exit

West Ham have been considering a move for Hummels for the past month, according to GMS sources, and it is not impossible that they will offer the chance for him to head to the Premier League for the first time in his career if deals for primary targets Matip or Egan fail to come to fruition.

The 35-year-old is available as a free agent after his Borussia Dortmund contract - which allowed him to pocket £140,000-per-week at Signal Iduna Park - expired at the end of June, and the Hammers are looking to bolster their backline following Aguerd and Zouma's respective departures.

GMS sources have been informed that West Ham's recruitment staff have been mulling over whether to land Hummels since the beginning of August - having been left with Kilman, Todibo and Konstantinos Mavropanos as their only senior options at the heart of the defence - and they could make a move despite Roma also showing interest.

Mats Hummels' statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 domestic campaign compared to Konstantinos Mavropanos Mats Hummels Konstantinos Mavropanos Pass completion percentage 89.0 75.9 Percentage of aerial duels won 61.3 65.7 Clearances 4.66 4.73 Tackles 2.95 1.68 Interceptions 1.87 1.38 Blocks 1.87 1.26 Statistics correct as of 03/09/2024

The former Bayern Munich man, who has won 78 international caps for Germany and played a pivotal role in his homeland winning the World Cup in 2014, has been seeking a fresh challenge in the aftermath of leaving Dortmund and would seal a reunion with Niclas Fullkrug if he arrives in east London.

Although there have been concerns over Hummels' mobility and suitability for the Premier League at this stage of his career, resulting in West Ham falling short of putting a contract offer on the table, GMS sources have learned that his experience and leadership qualities have been deemed beneficial by Lopetegui following a summer overhaul.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mats Hummels made 508 appearances over the course of two spells on Borussia Dortmund's books, scoring 38 goals and registering a further 23 assists along the way

Matip and Egan Identified as Primary Targets

Duo left Liverpool and Sheffield United at end of respective contracts

GMS sources have been told that Matip and Egan have been pinpointed as West Ham's top targets as they look to exploit the free agency market, having left Liverpool and Sheffield United respectively, but they are also lining up a deal for Hummels in the background as they continue keeping their options open.

The Hammers headed into the final month of the summer transfer window with an open mind over turning their attentions towards securing a new centre-back after the deadline due to ongoing doubts over whether Aguerd and Zouma would embark on a fresh challenge, and they are preparing to make another addition to their squad.

Although West Ham brought in Carlos Soler late on deadline day, in the aftermath of GMS sources revealing that James Ward-Prowse had chosen to join Nottingham Forest on loan instead of Southampton or Everton when he was put on the market by Lopetegui, the Spaniard is not expected to be the final acquisition of 2024.

