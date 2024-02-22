Highlights West Ham United are eyeing a move for AFC Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke ahead of the 2024 summer transfer window.

The Irons could face competition from some of the Premier League's top clubs for the 26-year-old's services.

Solanke's would also represent a homegrown signing for the Hammers.

West Ham United have identified Dominic Solanke as a potential target for the 2024 summer transfer window at the London Stadium, according to The Telegraph's Mike McGrath.

The Irons are preparing for what could be a complete turnover in the capital, with head coach David Moyes’ future looking uncertain as it stands.

West Ham have enjoyed mixed fortunes during the current campaign but will look to bolster their striker department ahead of the 2024/25 season, aiming to become more potent in the final third. Technical director Tim Steidten will have a massive job on his hands this summer, especially if he is tasked with identifying a replacement for Moyes and continuing to build on the Hammers’ current squad.

West Ham interested in Solanke

The Bournemouth man has been in red-hot form this season

According to an article from McGrath in The Telegraph, West Ham have put Solanke “high on their list of summer targets” as they begin preparation for the upcoming transfer window. The 26-year-old’s signing would also boost the Irons’ homegrown players quota and could explore whether there is potential to strike a deal with Bournemouth, where he has plied his trade for the last six seasons.

Moyes’ side are coming out the other end of an injury crisis to their frontline, with Michail Antonio recently returning to action after a three-month absence. The Scot has had to redeploy winger Jarrod Bowen as a no. 9, whilst Danny Ings has also been able to fill in the centre-forward role. However, West Ham are likely to have a striker on the agenda, regardless of Antonio’s fitness. The Jamaica international turns 34 in March, whilst Ings will be 32 by the time the 2024/25 season gets underway.

Solanke has impressed in Bournemouth’s second season in the Premier League following their promotion in 2022, sitting third in the division’s top goalscorer charts (14) behind Manchester City’s Erling Haaland and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah. The Cherries star, who Tottenham Hotspur reportedly considered a late £50m-plus move for in January, has also struck in both fixtures against West Ham this term, with Steidten seeing close up at how effective he can be.

With Kalvin Phillips’ loan expiring at the end of the 2023/24 season and Ben Johnson out of contract, West Ham will have two homegrown spaces available in the squad, with Solanke capable of filling one.

Michail Antonio vs Dominic Solanke - 2023/24 Premier League stats comparison Michail Antonio Dominic Solanke Appearances 12(1) 24 Minutes 899 2141 Goals 2 14 Assists 2 3 Shots per game 0.8 3.2 Dribbles per game 1.3 1.1 Fouled per game 1.4 1 Overall rating 6.67 7.07 Stats according to WhoScored, correct as of 22-02-24

West Ham face battle for Solanke’s services

The striker has reportedly attracted Premier League interest in his services

Given Solanke’s form this season, it would be a surprise if West Ham were the only club considering a bid for his services during the 2024 summer transfer window.

In the final hours of the winter market, Tottenham were rumoured to be interested in the Englishman. Although Richarlison and Son Heung-min have been in red-hot form for Ange Postecoglou’s side, they could see Solanke as a long-term replacement for Harry Kane.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have also been linked with a move for the No. 9 in the past and could look to fill the centre-forward-shaped hole in their side with the Premier League marksman.