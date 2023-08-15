Highlights West Ham United need to strengthen multiple areas of their squad after the departures of Scamacca and Rice.

The club is actively searching for a defender, midfielder, and striker in the transfer market, with several potential targets being considered.

David Moyes and his recruitment team are looking to make additional signings before the transfer window closes, although a deal for Scott McTominay now appears unlikely

West Ham United might have plenty of funds to play with in the summer transfer window, but David Moyes will be hoping to strengthen in multiple areas.

Gianluca Scamacca and Declan Rice have both departed this summer for a combined fee of around £121m, according to Transfermarkt.

James Ward-Prowse and Edson Alvarez have already arrived through the door at the London Stadium, but with Flynn Downes expected to depart, we could even see West Ham look to recruit yet another midfielder.

The two aforementioned incomings are the only players to sign on the dotted line so far, but you'd imagine Moyes and his recruitment team will be desperate to continue their spending before the window slams shut in September.

Now, a couple of journalists have provided GIVEMESPORT with some unique updates on West Ham's search for a defender, midfielder, and a striker this summer.

West Ham transfer news - Harry Maguire

In their opening Premier League fixture against Bournemouth, West Ham had plenty of options in defence throughout the match day squad.

Kurt Zouma and Nayef Aguerd started the game, with Thilo Kehrer and Angelo Ogbonna on the bench.

However, that hasn't stopped the capital club pushing to secure reinforcements at the back.

As per the BBC, West Ham had agreed a £30m deal with Manchester United for the signing of Harry Maguire.

The report claims that a deal has stalled, for now, due to uncertainty over whether the England international is prepared to join the club.

Journalist Dean Jones has now provided an update on the Maguire situation, insisting that he won't be the only player they're looking at in defence.

Jones has named Bayer Leverkusen defender Odilon Kossounou as a player West Ham could move for if Maguire falls through.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "The Maguire isn't dead at this stage, so there's still room to believe that could happen. If the Maguire move does fall flat, then this [Kossounou] is one that they are ready to move on and will try to get done. But again, he won't even be the last person that they'd be looking at. West Ham always have more than one target going on at a time. There's probably three or four others they're still exploring."

If West Ham do miss out on Maguire, then it might be a blessing in disguise, considering his wages and age.

Despite the arrivals of Ward-Prowse and Alvarez in midfield, the Hammers are continuing to look for new additions in the engine room.

Scott McTominay is a player who has been linked with a move to the London Stadium, with The Athletic confirming that Manchester United recently rejected a £30m bid for the Scotland international.

Another option could be Burnley midfielder Josh Brownhill, according to the Express, with Lucas Paqueta attracting interest from Manchester City.

The Brazilian leaving could force West Ham's hand in the transfer market and could lead to a complete overhaul of their midfield this summer.

The departure of Rice was already a mega blow, so losing Paqueta on top with the Premier League season already underway could be catastrophic, especially if they don't have players lined up.

Neither Ward-Prowse nor Alvarez were available for their opening game against Bournemouth, with transfer business starting slowly at the London Stadium.

Now, journalist Paul Brown has provided an update on their pursuit of a midfielder, despite their recent additions.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Yeah I think West Ham are potentially still looking for another midfielder. It's going to be difficult for them to get Scott McTominay. I think they made a bid there, it was turned down. I'm not sure the player wants to leave Manchester United. I think it's a different situation to Maguire who has already effectively been told he can go. I think McTominay is a bit closer to first-team football at Old Trafford, so it may be a bit difficult for West Ham to get him out, but I do think they're looking to potentially bring in another midfielder."

The Hammers may have to move on from McTominay, but they do still appear to be in the market for another player in the middle of the park.

David Moyes' Jarrod Bowen plan and expected striker bid

Bringing in another centre-forward could be a major priority for West Ham once they solve their midfield situation.

Last season, as per FBref, Danny Ings and Michail Antonio, Moyes' two main striker options, only managed 28 Premier League starts between them.

With both players now into their thirties, injuries and fitness is creeping up on them, and it could be time to invest in a young, ready-made attacker.

Now, journalist Paul Brown has discussed the prospect for West Ham looking to bring in a striker before the window slams shut in September.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "There's been talk that David Moyes was talking this weekend about having to maybe convert Jarrod Bowen into a regular centre forward. That's an interesting move and Bowen can do that, he's certainly played there a few times. I think it would make more sense really if West Ham were to find another centre forward to compete for that position. They're not easy to find, but it wouldn't surprise me if West Ham do make at least one more bid in that area before the window shuts."

With the window closing in just a few weeks time, Moyes and his team will have to act fast.

As Brown touched upon, there's even talk of the likes of Bowen playing in a central role, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Hammers recruit a player capable of playing all across the front three.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano recently claimed that Ajax attacker Mohammed Kudus is of interest to West Ham, with talks already underway.

The Ghanaian can play on the wing, through the middle of attack, as well as in a deeper midfield role.