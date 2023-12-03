Highlights West Ham United are mulling over whether to pounce for Timo Werner after he has become frustrated by a lack of game time at RB Leipzig.

The Hammers are facing competition from three Premier League rivals for the Germany international's signature.

Werner struggled to make a telling impact during his previous spell in English football with Chelsea.

West Ham United are 'looking to explore' whether RB Leipzig star Timo Werner would be interested in sealing a return to the Premier League by heading to the London Stadium, and transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT whether a January deal could be on the cards.

The Hammers are heading into the winter window in the knowledge that they will remain involved in continental action, having booked their place in the knockout stages of the Europa League thanks to Tomas Soucek grabbing a late winner against Serbian outfit Backa Topola on Thursday.

But with first-choice striker Michail Antonio currently on the sidelines due to a knee injury he picked up while on international duty with Jamaica last month, West Ham boss David Moyes could look to strengthen his attacking options at the turn of the year.

Hammers keeping tabs on Werner ahead of potential loan move

West Ham have set their sights on discovering whether a loan move for Werner would be possible during the winter window, according to TEAMtalk, after it has become clear that he is keen to leave Leipzig in a bid to bolster his chances of breaking into Germany's squad for Euro 2024.

The report suggests the Bundesliga outfit are open to offloading the 27-year-old as he went into the weekend having been restricted to just 370 minutes of action this season, but the east Londoners may hit a major stumbling block if they are told they will have to contribute to a large proportion of his wages.

Werner is currently on a contract worth close to £166,000-per-week, and agreeing to pay the entirety of his salary would result in passing Lucas Paqueta as the highest earner at West Ham, so technical director Tim Steidten may be in for some tough negotiations if Moyes tasks him with getting a deal over the line.

West Ham United's highest earners Lucas Paqueta £150,000-per-week Danny Ings £125,000-per-week Kurt Zouma £125,000-per-week Jarrod Bowen £120,000-per-week Alphonse Areola £120,000-per-week All figures according to Capology

The frontman returned to Leipzig last year, with the German side forking out more than £25million despite struggles in the Premier League resulting in him only finding the back of the net 10 times in the competition.

Although Werner was not prolific during his only spell in English football, which led to him being ranked by GIVEMESPORT as the biggest flop to arrive in the division from the Bundesliga, Fulham and Crystal Palace have joined West Ham in the race for his signature and are interested in signing him on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

Manchester United have asked to be kept informed of the Germany international's situation ahead of potential pouncing in January as well, although a move to Old Trafford is not advanced at this stage due to uncertainty behind the scenes.

Although Jones understands that West Ham are attempting to find out whether Werner would be interested in being handed a second opportunity to show his worth in the Premier League, they are struggling to secure a definitive answer.

But the respected journalist is aware that the marksman, who cost Chelsea £45million when he headed to Stamford Bridge in 2020, is leaning towards staying away from English football and it would result in Moyes being forced to turn his attentions elsewhere.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"They are looking to explore the situation just in case Timo Werner is willing to come to the Premier League. "At the moment, I don't think they've had a clear answer on that. But the indications are that Werner won't fancy it. If that's the case, West Ham will continue to look elsewhere. "But, honestly, they've got scouts looking in pretty much every top division at the moment because they know that something needs to happen here and they will find someone."

West Ham handed Paqueta boost

West Ham could be handed a boost in their attempts to keep Paqueta in east London as, according to FootballTransfers, reigning Premier League champions Manchester City are prepared to drop their interest if no resolution over the gambling investigation hanging over the Brazilian is found.

The report suggests the Citizens have already agreed personal terms with the Hammers' playmaker, who headed to the capital in a club-record £51million switch from Lyon last year, and positive negotiations have been held over a fee between the two clubs only for the Etihad Stadium outfit to play the waiting game.

It is understood that a £80million move to Manchester City had been signed off in principle before it emerged that Paqueta was at the centre of a betting investigation during the final days of the summer transfer window, which led to him remaining in his current surroundings.

Pep Guardiola's side upped the ante in their pursuit after an offer worth an initial £60million, which could rise to £70million, was rejected by West Ham as they looked to hold onto their talisman just a matter of months on from their Europa Conference League triumph.

Reputable reporter Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that Paqueta stopped short of demanding to join Manchester City before the deal hit the buffers, while his performances since the failed transfer show that he is committed to the Hammers.