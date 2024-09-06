West Ham United star Danny Ings is looking for a fresh opportunity to reignite his London Stadium career after making it clear that he was not interested in embarking on a fresh challenge when Southampton came calling for his signature during the summer window, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Hammers' hierarchy backed Julen Lopetegui in the transfer market following his appointment as David Moyes' successor, and he brought in additional firepower as a £27.5million deal was struck to ensure Niclas Fullkrug would join from Borussia Dortmund after technical director Tim Steidten led negotiations.

Ings has fallen further down the pecking order, as a result of West Ham spending more than £120million on reinforcements, but he remained on the capital club's books beyond last week's summer deadline and is itching for opportunities to work his way back into the first-team picture following the international break.

Ings Determined to Force His Way into Plans

Striker adamant he has unfinished business with east Londoners

Ings is determined to force his way into Lopetegui's plans after failing to find the right move ahead of the transfer window slamming shut last week, according to GMS sources, and the Spanish tactician has refused to rule out the possibility of handing the striker a new lease of life at West Ham.

Although the three-cap England international's long-term future is shrouded in uncertainty thanks to entering the final months of his £125,000-per-week contract, which allows him to be among the Hammers' highest-earners, he was desperate to remain in his current surroundings to prove doubters wrong instead of jumping ship.

GMS sources have been informed that Ings is adamant he has unfinished business in a West Ham shirt and, despite facing additional competition from Fullkrug, he still feels he can be a significant part of the squad as Lopetegui looks to enjoy a memorable first campaign in the hot-seat.

Danny Ings' statistical averages per 90 minutes over the course of his domestic career compared to Niclas Fullkrug Danny Ings Niclas Fullkrug Pass completion percentage 64.6 63.1 Shots 2.57 2.83 Shots on target 1.14 1.15 Key passes 1.02 1.34 Goals 0.43 0.48 Assists 0.13 0.17 Statistics correct as of 06/09/2024

The 32-year-old has been limited to just five minutes of action during the early stages of the season, having come off the bench during the opening day defeat to Aston Villa, and he gained interest from Premier League rivals despite still searching for his first competitive goal since March.

Ings' insistence to remain at West Ham led to him also turning down the opportunity to return to Southampton following their promotion from the Championship, GMS sources have learned, and his attitude has resulted in Lopetegui making a U-turn and opening the door to being won over in the coming weeks.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Danny Ings has found the back of the net 71 times in the Premier League, but just three of those strikes have come for West Ham United

Lopetegui Prepared to Hand Ings Game Time

Spanish tactician has been keen to have numerous attacking options

GMS sources have been told that Lopetegui has given Ings hope of reviving his top flight career thanks to being very keen to have varying options across the season, while he showed that he is capable of producing the goods by scoring a hat-trick in a behind-closed-doors friendly against National League outfit Dagenham & Redbridge earlier this week.

The marksman - who has struggled to put together a string of starts since joining the Hammers in a £15million switch from Aston Villa in January 2023 - is unlikely to be at the forefront of plans put in place ahead of a trip to Fulham on September 14, but he is on course to secure game time before the end of the month.

Ings has a chance of being involved in the Carabao Cup third round tie at Liverpool as Lopetegui will look to rotate his squad, GMS sources understand, and an impressive showing at Anfield will boost his chances of being called upon against Brentford and Ipswich Town in the weeks that follow.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently told GMS that the forward did not come close to leaving West Ham during the final days of the window, and he remained with the east Londoners despite suitors contemplating whether to pounce in the aftermath of seeing Steidten oversee an overhaul of the squad.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt