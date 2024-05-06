Highlights West Ham United talisman Lucas Paqueta is eager to join Manchester City after the Premier League title-chasers are preparing to reignite their interest.

West Ham United are expecting Lucas Paqueta to head through the London Stadium exit door when the transfer window reopens in the summer as the Hammers' talisman is eager to join Manchester City after being informed that the Premier League title-chasers are preparing to reignite their interest, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The east Londoners' hopes of booking a fourth consecutive season in a European competition suffered a severe dent when they were consigned to a 5-0 thumping at the hands of capital rivals Chelsea last weekend, resulting in boss David Moyes questioning the mentality of his charges.

Julen Lopetegui is increasingly likely to replace the Scot in the dugout ahead of next term, having agreed a deal in principle after wanting to return to the Premier League following a previous spell at the helm of Wolverhampton Wanderers, but Paqueta is on course to walk away from West Ham.

Hammers Realise it Will be Difficult to Keep Paqueta

Manchester City preparing to reignite their interest

West Ham have accepted that it will be almost impossible to keep Paqueta on their books heading into the 2024/25 campaign regardless of who is in the hot-seat, according to GMS sources, as they are on the brink of missing out on qualifying for a continental competition after dropping to ninth in the Premier League table.

The Brazil international was close to joining Manchester City after a £80million deal was agreed in principle in August, but the Sky Blues called the switch off after it emerged that he was at the centre of a Football Association investigation following allegations of betting breaches.

Despite being denied a move to the Etihad Stadium, Paqueta has gone on to chalk up 15 goal contributions in 41 appearances this season, and statistics highlight that he has been performing better in various metrics than when chief Pep Guardiola was willing to part with a significant sum for his services.

Lucas Paqueta's statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to the 2022/23 campaign 2023/24 2022/23 Progressive passes 6.59 6.03 Key passes 1.54 1.36 Crosses 1.25 0.89 Interceptions 0.77 0.66 Assists 0.22 0.12 Statistics correct as of 06/05/2024

GMS sources have been told that the Spanish tactician's admiration for the creative midfielder has never gone away, having also been described as 'incredible' by former West Ham teammate Declan Rice, and Manchester City are set to revive their interest in the coming weeks.

It is understood that there is a high probability of Paqueta joining the Sky Blues for a fresh challenge when the transfer window reopens during the summer as he has remained keen to link up with the likes of Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne for the next stage of his career.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Lucas Paqueta registered three key passes during West Ham United's 5-0 humbling against Chelsea last weekend, which is his second-highest tally in the Premier League this season

Paqueta Responded Well to Failed Etihad Stadium Move

Brazilian remains keen on joining reigning Premier League champions

GMS sources have been informed that Paqueta reacted well after his switch to Manchester City fell through during the early stages of the campaign, but he still likes the idea of being managed by Guardiola and battling for regular silverware after also winning the Europa Conference League during his time on West Ham's books.

The 26-year-old became the most expensive acquisition in the Hammers' history when he completed a £51million switch from Ligue 1 outfit Lyon in August 2022, and he has gone on to become a firm fans' favourite at the London Stadium thanks to his skilful performances in claret and blue.

But West Ham could be left helpless in their attempts to keep Paqueta out of Manchester City's clutches ahead of next season as he has a £85million release clause written into his contract, which allows him to pocket £150,000-per-week, and he will be entitled to hold negotiations over personal terms if his suitors meet that figure.

GMS sources recently revealed that last season's Champions League winners are likely to sign the ex-AC Milan playmaker after wasting no time in setting their sights on going on a £200million spending spree despite still being in the thick of a Premier League title race with Arsenal.

