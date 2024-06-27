Highlights West Ham United have held conversations ahead of potentially looking to beat Brighton & Hove Albion to the signing of Inter Miami's Diego Gomez.

The Paraguayan is being courted by a number of clubs after spearheading his current employers' push for silverware alongside teammate Lionel Messi.

Brighton's opening offer is on course to be rejected after it fell significantly short of the price tag that Inter Miami have slapped on Gomez.

West Ham United have enquired about Diego Gomez's availability and are considering attempting to lure the Inter Miami star to the London Stadium despite Brighton & Hove Albion already launching a bid during the early stages of the summer transfer window, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Brazilian teenager Luis Guilherme became the Hammers' first signing since Julen Lopetegui succeeded David Moyes as the east Londoners' head coach thanks to agreeing a £25million deal with Palmeiras earlier this month, and technical director Tim Steidten has also bolstered the goalkeeping department after being tasked with leading the recruitment drive.

Wes Foderingham has penned a two-year contract and will officially join West Ham when his Sheffield United agreement expires in the coming days, but plans have been put in place to welcome further fresh faces to the capital ahead of opening the Premier League campaign with a clash against Aston Villa.

Hammers in Talks Over Gomez Despite Wish to Join Domestic Rivals

East Londoners considering move following formal offer

West Ham have joined a host of suitors in entering discussions over a potential summer swoop for Gomez, according to GMS sources, but they are in serious danger of failing in their pursuit as their transfer target is keen to make the move to Premier League rivals Brighton after they formalised their interest with a bid.

The central midfielder has caught the eye of numerous clubs after making a fruitful start to the 2024 Major League Soccer campaign, thanks to registering four goal contributions over the course of 636 minutes on the pitch, and he has joined World Cup winner Lionel Messi in spearheading Inter Miami towards silverware as they currently lead the Eastern Conference.

GMS sources have been informed that Brighton's opening offer has fallen significantly short of Gomez's price tag, and West Ham are among the sides who may look to profit as they make contingency plans ahead of talisman Lucas Paqueta potentially facing an extensive period out of action amid a betting investigation led by the Football Association.

Diego Gomez's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2024 MLS season compared to Lucas Paqueta in the 2023/24 Premier League campaign Diego Gomez Lucas Paqueta Pass completion percentage 79.7 73.9 Shots on target percentage 66.7 20.0 Tackles 4.43 2.44 Shot-creating actions 3.57 3.26 Goals 0.29 0.14 Statistics correct as of 27/06/2024

Although Brighton's proposal is on course to be rejected by Inter Miami, whose president and co-owner is former England captain David Beckham, talks are ongoing over a potential switch to the Amex Stadium as the south coast outfit gear up for Fabian Hurzeler's first campaign in the hot-seat.

Gomez has earned rave reviews for his performances during the early stages of the MLS season, with pundit Matt Doyle describing him as 'excellent', and West Ham are keeping tabs on his situation as they look to ensure Guilherme and Foderingham are not the only additions to the squad during the summer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Diego Gomez has been averaging 1.3 dribbles per Major League Soccer outing this season, which is only bettered by Lionel Messi and Ian Fray among his Inter Miami teammates

Inter Miami Make Demands for Gomez

Brighton not close to rubber-stamping switch

GMS sources have learned that Inter Miami are seeking close to £20million for Gomez and, in a boost for West Ham chief Lopetegui, domestic rivals Brighton are not close to finding a compromise despite the Paraguayan's desire to embark on a fresh challenge on the Seagulls' books.

The 2023 Leagues Cup winners are keen to hold onto the 21-year-old, whose contract is not due to expire until the end of 2026, and they are prepared to play hard-ball after it has come to their attention that a number of admirers are mulling over whether to head to the negotiating table.

Widespread interest has allowed Inter Miami to stick to their valuation instead of relenting and lowering their demands as there is a possibility that a fresh bid could be tabled by another of Gomez's suitors ahead of the transfer window slamming shut on August 30 for Premier League outfits.

West Ham are also in the market for a striker, meaning that the Florida-based side's South American is not the only name on their shortlist, and GMS sources recently revealed that Chelsea outcast Romelu Lukaku has been pinpointed as an alternative target to Lille marksman Jonathan David.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and WhoScored