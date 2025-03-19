West Ham United remain concerned that they will be unable to win the race to sign Jonathan David even though London Stadium recruitment chiefs have upped the ante in their pursuit ahead of the Lille star becoming a free agent during the summer, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Hammers bolstered their attacking options with the loan arrival of Evan Ferguson in the final days of the winter transfer window, thanks to negotiating a substantial fee with Brighton & Hove Albion and agreeing to cover the entirety of his pay package, but head coach Graham Potter is in the market for a first-choice centre forward.

Kyle Macaulay has taken control of West Ham's search for fresh faces, having been appointed as the capital club's new head of recruitment in January, and there is determination to ensure they are more productive in the final third of the pitch heading into the 2025/26 campaign after finding themselves in the bottom half of the Premier League this term.

Hammers Concerned in Race to Recruit David

East Londoners facing stiff competition for Canada international

West Ham are fearful of missing out on winning the race to sign David despite officially lodging a formal pre-contract offer, according to GMS sources, as there is an awareness that his decision to leave Lille at the end of his contract has resulted in numerous big-hitters across Europe setting their sights on acquiring his services.

Admirers outside France have been able to enter discussions over personal terms with the Canada international since the turn of the year, when he entered the final six months of a deal which allows him to pocket close to £32,000-per-week at Lille, and the Hammers have made their intentions to recruit him clear.

GMS sources have been informed that West Ham have tabled a proposal in an attempt to turn David's head, having seen him find the back of the net 23 times in all competitions this season, but La Liga title-chasers Barcelona are among the fellow suitors who are providing the east Londoners with stiff competition for his signature.

The 25-year-old, who has been described as 'one of the best strikers in the world' by journalist Tony Marinaro, has opted to embark on a fresh challenge ahead of the 2025/26 campaign and is carefully assessing his options instead of committing his long-term future to current employers Lille by penning a new contract.

West Ham's domestic counterparts Newcastle United have stopped short of making an offer even though they remain interested, GMS sources have learned, while Chelsea have decided to prioritise landing alternative targets despite looking into the possibility of recruiting David less than 12 months ago.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jonathan David registered five shots and made three key passes during Lille's Ligue 1 defeat to Nantes last weekend

David May Force Potter to Play Waiting Game

Marksman tempted to make final decision on future in summer

GMS sources have been told that West Ham are in danger of being forced to play the waiting game as David is contemplating whether to hold off making a final decision on his future until the summer as the widespread interest has given him the opportunity to digest what each of his admirers can offer heading into next season.

The Hammers are eager to win the battle for the former Gent marksman, who is seeking in the region of £100,000-per-week, as Niclas Fullkrug and Michail Antonio have been on the treatment table for lengthy spells of the campaign, leading to captain Jarrod Bowen regularly being deployed away from his favoured position.

West Ham are worried that the size of the clubs attempting to rubber-stamp David's arrival has made it unlikely that they will come out on top in the race, GMS sources understand, but Potter has been driving the interest as he fits the profile of centre forward he believes is needed to allow his side to progress.

GMS sources recently revealed that the east Londoners are also concerned that they will be beaten by arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur to the addition of Angel Gomes ahead of him leaving Lille as a free agent during the summer, leading to alternative targets having to be pinpointed in the final months of the season.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 19/03/2025

