Highlights West Ham United will put Maxwel Cornet on the market after he has failed to work his way into the forefront of boss David Moyes' plans.

Turkish giants Fenerbahce have been offered the opportunity to sign the Ivory Coast international.

Transfer insider Dean Jones believes Cornet will be joined by another of West Ham's Europa Conference League-winning squad in heading through the exit door in January.

West Ham United are willing to 'listen to offers' for Maxwel Cornet during the January window after the outcast has become 'extremely frustrated' at the London Stadium, and transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT who could join him in sealing their departure.

David Moyes' Hammers are heading into 2024 on a high after their 2-0 victory over title-chasing Arsenal, courtesy of goals from Tomas Soucek and Konstantinos Mavropanos, resulted in them recording their highest points tally at the midway point of a Premier League campaign.

But Cornet, who linked up with West Ham after they triggered the £17.5million release clause written into his Burnley contract less than 18 months ago, has been forced to watch the majority of the season from the sidelines and could be on the move in the coming weeks.

Hammers prepared to make huge loss on Cornet

Cornet has been offered to Super Lig giants Fenerbahce by intermediaries ahead of the winter transfer window opening for business, according to Turkish media outlet Takvim, and West Ham are open to making a significant loss in order to get him off their books as they will entertain bids in the region of £6million.

The report suggests the Ivory Coast international, who has been restricted to just 119 minutes of action since the campaign got underway, is eager to bring his Hammers career to a premature end as he is desperate to secure regular game time.

Maxwel Cornet's West Ham United career in numbers Appearances 28 Goals 0 Assists 6 Yellow cards 1 Sent off 0 Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 29/12/2023

Although Cornet still has more than three-and-a-half years remaining on his £65,000-per-week contract, putting West Ham in a strong negotiating position ahead of potential bids being lodged, they are unlikely to stand in his way if their demands are met.

That is because it is understood that the winger has been pinpointed as a cash-raising asset by the east Londoners as they aim to boost their budget to draft in a first-choice striker, while he is not in the forefront of Moyes' plans.

Respected reporter Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that Cornet needs to embark on a fresh challenge as he looks to reignite his career, with his path into the starting line-up blocked by the likes of Lucas Paqueta, Mohammed Kudus and Jarrod Bowen.

Everton were keen to land the ex-Lyon talisman on loan during the final days of the summer transfer window, which would have allowed him to reunite with Sean Dyche after previously working under him at Burnley, but a move to Goodison Park failed to come to fruition.

Jones understands that West Ham are open to selling Cornet and defender Thilo Kehrer during the winter transfer window as they have fallen down the pecking order and it will be difficult for them to win a place in Moyes' preferred XI.

The reputable journalist believes the 27-year-old Cornet needs a fresh start in new surroundings after he has flopped in the capital, while Kehrer is being coveted by clubs outside the Premier League as admirers prepare to do business.

When asked what the future holds for Cornet and Kehrer, Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"They are definitely two of the players that West Ham are looking to listen to offers for in the January market, and it wouldn't really influence their current set-up. "I'm not sure what's going on there with Cornet. He has been wasting his time at West Ham, and it's probably extremely frustrating for him. West Ham would not stand in his way at all if an offer was to come in. "Kehrer has a little bit of interest from abroad already, so I think West Ham will be very open to listening to any potential clubs that will take him away."

Kehrer emerges as Roma target

Kehrer could be handed a West Ham escape route by Serie A side Roma, according to Italian media outlet Corriere dello Sport, after they have decided to scour the market for potential additions to their backline.

The report suggests the Germany international, who has been limited to 18 minutes of Premier League action this term, has worked his way onto I Giallorossi's radar as a result of sporting director Tiago Pinto having a fruitful relationship with the Hammers.

Moyes' decision to fork out £19million for Mavropanos during the final days of the summer transfer window has hindered Kehrer, who has been regularly overlooked despite playing a key role in West Ham ending their trophy drought by winning the Europa Conference League last season.

But reliable journalist Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Hammers could think twice about allowing the 27-year-old to move onto pastures new as their progress into the knockout stages of the Europa League will result in them not wanting to weaken their squad.

West Ham parted with £10.1million when they tempted Kehrer away from reigning Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain in August 2022, but his hopes of competing in Euro 2024 on home soil have been hindered by his lack of action.