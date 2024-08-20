West Ham United are set to complete the signing of Paris FC midfielder Mohamadou Kante on a five-year deal, with a medical set to take place, according to The Athletic.

It's been an exciting summer transfer window for the Hammers so far, bringing in a host of players to improve Julen Lopetegui's senior squad. West Ham's side looks set to tackle the 2024/2025 season, but attention could now turn to bringing in stars for the future.

At the age of 18, Kante is unlikely to be a player who will make an immediate impact, but it's important to also bring in players for the long term.

Kante Close to West Ham Move

He will sign a five-year deal

According to The Athletic, Kante will sign a five-year deal at the London Stadium and is set to undergo a medical. The 18-year-old midfielder will re-join Paris FC on loan for the remainder of the season, and he's a player who is a highly-regarded prospect and one for the future.

Although Kante won't be making an immediate impact for the Hammers, it's important to bring in young talent for the future, for financial and squad-building reasons. If West Ham can sign him on the cheap, they will be able to sell for a hefty profit later down the line or build a player capable of contributing in the first team.

Lopetegui and Tim Steidten have addressed the glaring issues in the senior squad in the transfer window, bringing in the likes of Niclas Fullkrug, Jean-Clair Todibo, Max Kilman, Guido Rodriguez, and Crysencio Summerville. Despite losing their opening Premier League fixture against Aston Villa, there will be plenty of positivity at the club as the new signings take their time to bed in.

West Ham Signing Another Forward 'One to Watch'

Dharmesh Sheth reveals all

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth hasn't ruled out the possibility of West Ham signing another forward before the end of the summer transfer window...

"With regards to forwards, it will probably depend on departures in that area. We hear a lot about Maxwel Cornet and Danny Ings potentially leaving. Would that be enough for them to go into the market to bring in another player? So it's definitely one to watch. But I think if the window was to close tonight and West Ham weren't to make any more signings, I think they'd be pretty happy with the business they've done. And remember, they've already signed a high profile striker in Niclas Fullkrug in this window already, so a big window for them."

Any future incoming for the first-team squad could rely on players departing the club, with the likes of Maxwel Cornet and Danny Ings sitting on the fringes at the moment.