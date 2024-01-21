Highlights West Ham United are preparing to up the ante in their pursuit of Sunderland talisman Jack Clarke as they seek reinforcements.

Although the Black Cats are eager to hold onto the winger, a bid worth more than £20million could be enough to strike a deal.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth believes Clarke heading to the London Stadium ahead of the fast-approaching deadline is one to watch.

West Ham United making a January move for Jack Clarke is 'one to keep an eye on', and Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT that the London Stadium outfit have been 'looking at' the Sunderland star ahead of potentially swooping in.

Hammers boss David Moyes has not been afraid to dip into the Championship for reinforcements during his second spell in charge, with the £22million capture of Jarrod Bowen from Hull City being a prime example of securing the second-tier's leading talents paying off.

Having cashed in on academy graduate Conor Coventry when he joined Charlton Athletic last week, despite receiving additional interest from Sheffield Wednesday, West Ham have set their sights on making their first acquisition of the winter transfer window.

Hammers ready to test Sunderland's resolve over Clarke

West Ham are preparing to up the ante in their pursuit of Clarke, according to the Mirror, but Sunderland are expected to hold out for a lucrative fee as he is seen as a key component of their promotion-chasing squad and Tottenham Hotspur boast a 25 per cent sell-on clause.

The report suggests that the winger - who joined the Black Cats on a permanent basis in July 2022 following a successful loan spell - has been identified as a leading target as Coventry's exit has increased the pressure to land a homegrown talent, while Burnley are among the sides providing competition for his signature.

Vincent Kompany's side have remained on Clarke's trail since failing with four bids worth up to £10million during the summer, but West Ham have entered the race to reach an agreement with Sunderland after he has become one of the Championship's most prolific performers.

Top goalscorers in the Championship this season Sammie Szmodics (Blackburn Rovers) 16 Adam Armstrong (Southampton) 14 Morgan Whittaker (Plymouth Argyle) 14 Jack Clarke (Sunderland) 13 Crysencio Summerville (Leeds United) 12 Statistics according to Sky Sports - Correct as of 18/1/2024

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that West Ham are considering a move for the 23-year-old, along with Leeds United wide-man Wilfried Gnonto and Ajax captain Steven Bergwijn, ahead of the fast-approaching February 1 deadline.

Although Sunderland head coach Michael Beale has insisted that an approach for Clarke would not be welcomed, having been described as a 'super talent' by ex-Black Cats chief Tony Mowbray, it is understood that a bid worth more than £20million would be considered amid additional interest from Crystal Palace and Brentford.

In a potential boost for West Ham, it has emerged that the second-tier outfit are struggling to persuade their talisman to pen a new contract at the Stadium of Light, with them falling considerably short of his demands during negotiations over fresh terms.

Dharmesh Sheth - West Ham keeping tabs on Clarke after Moyes admission

Sheth understands that Clarke could end up heading to the London Stadium before the transfer window slams shut as West Ham are continuing to monitor developments at Sunderland and Moyes has revealed that he is confident of making at least one acquisition.

The Sky Sports reporter feels that the Hammers, who have entered discussions over a loan deal for Manchester City defensive midfielder Kalvin Phillips, making a move for the former England under-20 international is one to watch in the coming days.

Sheth told GIVEMESPORT:

"It might be a case of West Ham United having areas that they want to strengthen regardless of injuries. I think the left-forward area may be an area that they could strengthen in this transfer window. "They have been linked with a number of players and looking at the likes of Jack Clarke, at Sunderland. That is just one to keep an eye on in the final two weeks of the window. "After the midweek defeat to Bristol City, David Moyes was actually saying that he thinks they will be able to bring someone in during the rest of the transfer window, so that is one to keep an eye on for West Ham."

Benrahma set to be subject of improved bid

Ligue 1 giants Marseille are planning to make a second offer for Said Benrahma after their initial proposal was rejected by West Ham, according to French media outlet Foot Mercato, but the east Londoners are holding out for £19.7million.

The report suggests that Les Phoceens want to get ahead of the competition for the Algeria international, who has been restricted to 615 minutes of Premier League action this season and was sent off during his current employers' FA Cup defeat to Bristol City in midweek, and have not lost hope of luring him to the Stade Velodrome despite a loan bid which included a purchase option being snubbed.

Respected journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that Benrahma is keen to embark on a fresh challenge after falling down the pecking order since Mohammed Kudus' summer arrival, and his exit could open up space for Clarke within the squad.

Marseille are not the only side looking to land the 28-year-old as Lyon and Fulham are also among his admirers during the final weeks of the transfer window, but he has been struggling to rediscover his cutting edge in the final third of the pitch.

Although Benrahma has found the back of the net 24 times in a West Ham shirt, he has failed to get his name on the scoresheet since dispatching a second half penalty during their Europa Conference League final win over Fiorentina in June.