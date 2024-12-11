West Ham United are entertaining the possibility of entering the loan market after prioritising the addition of a striker during the fast-approaching January transfer window as head coach Julen Lopetegui has been left short of attacking options at the London Stadium, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although the Hammers sealed a 2-1 victory over Premier League strugglers Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday, courtesy of goals from Tomas Soucek and Jarrod Bowen, the east Londoners are still coming to terms with the fact that Michail Antonio was forced to undergo surgery after sustaining a lower limb fracture in a road traffic accident last weekend.

The Jamaica international is set to be out of action for at least a year, while there are additional fears that his injuries will force him to retire, and technical director Tim Steidten has been scouring the market for fresh firepower ahead of being able to open negotiations in the coming weeks.

Lopetegui Eager to Secure Further Firepower

Tactician fears lack of end product could hamper east Londoners

Antonio being forced onto the sidelines has resulted in West Ham's search for a new striker becoming a priority as they prepare to do business next month, according to GMS sources, with there being ongoing fears that they do not have enough ammunition to climb the table and challenge for a European qualification spot.

Although the Hammers forked out £27.5million in order to sign Niclas Fullkrug from Borussia Dortmund during the summer, the German only returned from a sustained period on the treatment table earlier this month and is needing more time to return to full fitness, meaning Danny Ings and Bowen are Lopetegui's main options for the lone striker role.

GMS sources have been informed that fears over Antonio's career prospects have resulted in West Ham doubling down in their efforts to recruit a new centre forward midway through the campaign, and they are entertaining the possibility of diving into the loan market if they do not have much scope to splash the cash.

The 34-year-old is the Hammers' all-time leading goalscorer in the Premier League, having reached the milestone during a 4-1 win over Leicester City in August 2021, and there are concerns that the capital club will struggle in the final third of the pitch if they fail to bring in a replacement.

West Ham are eager to identify a low budget option ahead of being able to make a move during the winter transfer window, GMS sources have learned, but budgetary constraints have led to Lopetegui and Steidten being open-minded about having to strike a loan deal for the remainder of the season before revisiting the situation in the summer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Michail Antonio has averaged 1.4 shots per Premier League outing this season, scoring once along the way

Hammers Wait to Address Antonio's Contract

Striker set to enter final six months of agreement at London Stadium

GMS sources have been told that West Ham will address Antonio's contract situation later in the season, as he has remained in hospital in the aftermath of his road traffic accident on Saturday and there is an eagerness to clarify whether he will be able to make a Premier League comeback in the future.

The former Nottingham Forest man is preparing to enter the final six months of his deal, which allows him to pocket £100,000-per-week when bonuses are triggered, and he will not be in contention to return to action prior to the current agreement expiring as he continues his recovery.

West Ham have put discussions with Antonio's representatives over a contract extension on the back-burner for now, GMS sources understand, but they have refused to rule out the possibility of renewing his terms as he is regarded as a club icon and maintains hopes of being in a position to come back into the fray.

The Hammers' desire to bring in a new marksman has been heightened even further as GMS sources recently revealed that members of the hierarchy are concerned that Fullkrug will look to quit if Lopetegui remains at the helm for the long-term, while it is a similar situation with Mohammed Kudus and Jean-Clair Todibo.

