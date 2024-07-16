Highlights West Ham United are at risk of being unsuccessful in their pursuit of Dominic Calvert-Lewin as there is a gap in valuation with Everton.

The Hammers have set their sights on recruiting the England international as new head coach Julen Lopetegui is keen to land a frontman with Premier League pedigree.

Newcastle United are ready to reignite their interest in Calvert-Lewin if West Ham intensify their attempts to strike a deal.

West Ham United are in danger of facing difficulties in their attempts to lure Dominic Calvert-Lewin to the London Stadium despite head coach Julen Lopetegui setting his sights on reaching an agreement for the Everton star as he prepares for his first season at the helm, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although the Hammers have already been active since the transfer window reopened last month, with Max Kilman being the most expensive acquisition thanks to completing a £40million switch from Wolverhampton Wanderers, the Spanish tactician is eager to make further adjustments to the squad he inherited from predecessor David Moyes.

Technical director Tim Steidten is leading West Ham's recruitment drive and, as defensive midfielder Flynn Downes nears a permanent return to Southampton for £18million, plans have been made to draft in additional reinforcements before the fast-approaching August 30 deadline.

Hammers Eyeing Calvert-Lewin Move Despite Price Tag Concerns

Everton's demands for striker on course to be stumbling block

West Ham have emerged as Calvert-Lewin's newest admirers, according to GMS sources, but there are fears that they will be priced out of being able to complete a summer deal as their valuation is unlikely to reach the price tag slapped on him by Everton in a bid to deter interested parties.

The striker, who has found the back of the net 54 times in the Premier League, has worked his way onto Lopetegui's radar as a potential acquisition despite there being concerns over his reliability to be available for an entire campaign because of his injury history throughout his career.

GMS sources have been informed that there is a strong belief among insiders that Calvert-Lewin could leave Everton, giving West Ham hope of being able to win the race for his signature and provide fresh competition for Michail Antonio, but his current employers' demands of £40million are on course to be a stumbling block.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin's statistical averages per 90 minutes in the Premier League compared to Michail Antonio Dominic Calvert-Lewin Michail Antonio Percentage of aerial duels won 47.5 42.3 Percentage of shots on target 41.4 37.0 Shots 2.55 2.55 Key passes 0.67 1.03 Goals 0.34 0.33 Statistics correct as of 16/07/2024

The England international has entered the final 12 months of his £100,000-per-week contract at Goodison Park, resulting in the Toffees not being in a strong negotiating position, but they remain adamant that he will not be sold for a cut-price fee as he remains part of boss Sean Dyche's plans.

It is understood that Lopetegui is seeking a new marksman with proven Premier League credentials, resulting in Calvert-Lewin being earmarked as a target in the aftermath of GMS sources recently revealing that West Ham's interest in Lille centre forward Jonathan David has cooled.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Dominic Calvert-Lewin has got his name on the scoresheet six times over the course of 12 appearances against West Ham United, while he grabbed a hat-trick during a Carabao Cup clash in September 2020

Newcastle Prepared to Compete with Lopetegui for Calvert-Lewin

Magpies' interest refusing to go away following failed approach

West Ham are at risk of facing stiff competition for Calvert-Lewin's signature as GMS sources have learned that Premier League rivals Newcastle United would return to the negotiating table if the east Londoners step up their intent and lodge a bid as preparations are made for the upcoming campaign.

Magpies chief Eddie Howe is a huge admirer of the 27-year-old, despite an approach being turned away last month, and there has been an expectation for the St James' Park outfit to return to Merseyside with a fresh proposal before the summer transfer window slams shut on August 30.

GMS sources have been told that Calvert-Lewin has been on a long list of forward targets at the London Stadium for a considerable time, but they have started seriously contemplating a bid as Aston Villa's demands for Jhon Duran have resulted in West Ham backing away from a potential deal.

However, the Hammers' interest in the Colombia international could be revived later in the window if alternative options cannot be welcomed into Lopetegui's new-look squad as the former Real Madrid head coach has pinpointed signing a striker as a top priority as the 2024/25 campaign edges closer.

