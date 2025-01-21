West Ham United have been told how much it will cost to land one of their repeated transfer targets, as the Irons look to strengthen this January - with Corinthians striker Yuri Alberto likely to cost the club at least £20million to move over to the capital.

The Irons had a dismal first half of the season under Julen Lopetegui, with the Spaniard winning just seven of his 22 games in charge in all competitions before being sacked just under two weeks ago. As a result, new boss Graham Potter could have money to spend to hoist them up the table - though Alberto's price tag could be 'complex' for the Hammers, having spent over £100million in the summer.

Report: West Ham Learn Striker Target Price Tag

The Hammers have been in poor form throughout the season and a new signing could end that

The report from Football Insider states that West Ham could sign Alberto for £20million in the January transfer window, with the Corinthians star long linked with a move.

Yuri Alberto's Serie A statistics - Corinthians squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 29 =5th Goals 15 1st Key Passes Per Game 0.8 =7th Shots Per Game 2.8 2nd Dribbles Per Game 0.7 =10th Match rating 6.96 3rd

The Hammers' injuries to their front line means that there is a real reliance on Danny Ings at present, with Michail Antonio, Niclas Fullkrug and Jarrod Bowen all being ruled out of action for the foreseeable future.

West Ham are desperate for firepower, having failed to score against Crystal Palace over the weekend to record a 10th league loss of the season from just 22 games - and as a result, it's seen Alberto linked once again with a move to the London Stadium.

Sources at Football Insider believe that the 23-year-old talisman will cost around £20million, a price tag which has been strategically set to make it a 'complex' transfer for David Sullivan and his board to complete. Alberto's contract at Corinthians doesn't run out until 2027, which puts the Brazilian side in a strong negotiating position, and with just 27 goals to their name in 22 games so far in the top-flight, his arrival would be highly heralded in east London.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Yuri Alberto has only made one cap for Brazil, failing to score against Morocco in 2023.

Potter's Premier League journey got off to a great start with a win over Fulham, but the Palace loss has brought the club back down to earth and now a sense of realism must be utilised if they are to climb back into the top half of the Premier League table.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 20-01-25.

Related West Ham 'Eagerly Awaiting' Update on Move for 'Superstar' West Ham United are in desperate need of a striker and one Premier League star could be in their sights

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.