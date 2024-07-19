Highlights West Ham United are seriously considering upping the ante for N'Golo Kante after learning that he would be open to sealing the switch due to his desire to return to the Premier League.

The France international's financial demands will be realistic if he is given the green light to leave Saudi Arabian big-spenders Al-Ittihad.

Kante's preferred destination is London if he moves onto pastures new, giving West Ham even more hope of reaching an agreement.

West Ham United have been boosted in their hopes of luring N'Golo Kante to the London Stadium as the Al-Ittihad star has shown a willingness to return to the Premier League after being pinpointed as a summer target by new head coach Julen Lopetegui, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Hammers' hierarchy have not been afraid to back the Spanish tactician in the transfer market since succeeding David Moyes in the dugout, with central defender Max Kilman completing a £40million switch from Premier League rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier this month.

Brazilian teenager Luis Guilherme also sealed a £25million move from Palmeiras, while Wes Foderingham headed to the capital following the expiry of his Sheffield United contract, but Lopetegui and technical director Tim Steidten are eager to draft in further reinforcements as the August 30 deadline edges closer.

Kante Eager to Seal Premier League Return

Hammers have shown interest after learning Frenchman's stance

GMS sources close to the situation have been informed that West Ham have entered the market for Kante after learning of his desire to seal a return to the Premier League after only one season in Saudi Arabia, while he is open to embarking on a fresh challenge at the London Stadium.

Al-Ittihad are in a strong negotiating position as the defensive midfielder still has two years remaining on his contract, which allows him to pocket more than £400,000-per-week, but he is eager to make a quickfire switch back to the English top flight ahead of the summer transfer window slamming shut next month.

Although there is a general feeling that a deal will be complicated to complete, GMS sources have learned that West Ham believe it is too good an opportunity to miss as they look to provide Edson Alvarez with further competition, and Kante's preferred destination is London if he moves onto pastures new.

N'Golo Kante's statistical averages per 90 minutes in the Premier League compared to Edson Alvarez N'Golo Kante Edson Alvarez Pass completion percentage 86.3 85.6 Tackles 2.83 3.03 Interceptions 2.06 1.59 Blocks 1.63 2.23 Clearances 1.01 3.07 Statistics correct as of 19/07/2024

The France international, who has been given time to recover from representing his country at Euro 2024 before returning to the Al-Ittihad set-up, would join the Hammers with plenty of Premier League experience after making 227 appearances in the competition for former employers Leicester City and Chelsea.

GMS sources have been told that Kante's financial demands will be realistic if he is given the green light to leave the big-spending Saudi Pro League, meaning that West Ham have a chance of being able to reach an agreement without having to veer away from their current wage structure.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: N'Golo Kante has been on the winning side eight times over the course of 15 appearances against West Ham United, while he has also suffered four defeats and registered three draws

Al-Ittihad Keen to Convince Kante to Stay

Saudi big-spenders want to avoid defensive midfielder sealing exit

Al-Ittihad are seeking to understand Kante's thinking, according to GMS sources, and remain hopeful of convincing him to stay on board as Saudi Pro League outfits are wary of how quickly some big-names are attempting to jump ship just a matter of months after penning a lucrative contract.

The 33-year-old has made 44 appearances for his current employers and was not initially on West Ham's radar, but Lopetegui is keen to explore whether a deal could open up after being made aware of the ambition to test himself in the English top flight after previously winning the title twice.

GMS sources understand that the Hammers were not prioritising bolstering their midfield area before it emerged that £20million could be enough to reach an agreement with Al-Ittihad, with them needing to make sure that funds are set aside to cover their ultimate need to sign a forward and full-back before potentially acquiring Kante.

Related Exclusive: West Ham 'Favourites' to Beat Crystal Palace to £25m Signing West Ham United are ahead of Crystal Palace in the race to recruit Reiss Nelson

Everton talisman Dominic Calvert-Lewin is on West Ham's shortlist of striker targets, GMS sources recently revealed, but they are at risk of facing stiff competition from domestic rivals Newcastle United if they head to the negotiating table with a formal offer ahead of the transfer window's closure.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt