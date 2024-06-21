Highlights West Ham United are preparing to make an increased offer for Max Kilman after setting their sights on landing the Wolverhampton Wanderers captain.

Hammers head coach Julen Lopetegui is eager to seal a reunion with the central defender after working with him during his spell in the Molineux hot-seat.

An opening proposal worth £25million fell significantly short of Wolves' £45million demands during the opening stages of the summer transfer window.

West Ham United are expected to lodge a second bid for Wolverhampton Wanderers star Max Kilman as head coach Julen Lopetegui is keen to seal a reunion with the central defender during the early stages of his spell in the London Stadium dugout, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Brazilian teenager Luis Guilherme became the first acquisition of the Spanish tactician's reign when he sealed a £25million switch from Palmeiras earlier this month, but technical director Tim Steidten has set his sights on making further alterations to the squad left behind by the departed David Moyes.

Relegated trio Luton Town, Burnley and Sheffield United were the only sides to concede more goals than West Ham during the 2023/24 Premier League campaign, and Lopetegui has set his sights on bolstering the backline as preparations are made for an opening day clash against Aston Villa on August 17.

Hammers Poised to Make Improved Kilman Offer

Lopetegui remains keen to reach agreement

West Ham are highly likely to test Wolves' resolve with a second offer after learning that their opening proposal is set to be rejected, according to GMS sources, but Lopetegui is aware that it will not be easy to tempt his former employers into sanctioning the departure of their captain during the opening exchanges of the transfer window.

The 27-year-old made 24 appearances during the former Real Madrid head coach's brief stint at the Molineux helm and, having gone on to make himself a key member of the backline under successor Gary O'Neil, he has worked himself firmly onto the 2023 Europa Conference League winners' radar.

Having been confirmed that Angelo Ogbonna has made his final appearance in a West Ham shirt due to being in line to depart when his contract officially expires at the end of the month, Lopetegui has been scouring the market for reinforcements to ensure he will not be left short of defensive options.

Max Kilman's statistical averages in the Premier League compared to Angelo Ogbonna Max Kilman Angelo Ogbonna Pass completion percentage 84.9 80.3 Percentage of dribblers tackled 64.3 55.3 Percentage of aerial duels won 64.1 61.3 Blocks 1.55 1.21 Tackles 1.30 1.08 Statistics correct as of 21/06/2024

GMS sources have been informed that the east Londoners are refusing to give up on their pursuit of the former Maidenhead United man and, although their next bid is expected to fall short of Wolves' £45million demands, they are determined to head back to the negotiating table to try their luck.

It has emerged that West Ham's opening gambit fell considerably short of Kilman's price tag as it came in the form of a £25million offer, but Wanderers are set to snub the proposal as they will not contemplate allowing a key member of their squad to walk away for what they perceive to be less than market value.

GMS sources understand that Wolves are desperate to have Kilman among their options heading into O'Neil's second campaign in charge, having been described as 'pure class' by commentator Jacqui Oatley, and any offer must be significantly more than the £30million bid that the West Midlands outfit turned down from Serie A heavyweights Napoli.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Max Kilman was one of just two outfield players to play every minute of the 2023/24 campaign, alongside Arsenal centre-back William Saliba

Kilman Contract Complicates Situation for East Londoners

Wolves under no pressure to sell skipper

Wolves will head into any further negotiations in a strong negotiating position as Kilman still has four years remaining on his £50,000-per-week contract, and they are not as close as last summer to breaching the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules, complicating matters for West Ham.

But the Hammers are not the only domestic rivals looking to prise the centre-back away from Molineux as GMS sources recently revealed that Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are seriously considering entering the race for an agreement as they aim to improve their respective defences.

Non-league side Maidenhead, who ply their trade in the National League, would be in line for a significant windfall if West Ham or another of the interested parties tempt Wolves into cashing in as they included a sell-on clause worth up to 20 per cent when they oversaw his £40,000 move to the West Midlands six years ago.

Kilman's departure would come as a significant blow in his current employers' preparations for the upcoming 2024/25 campaign, and he has also gained praise from another former Molineux boss as current Nottingham Forest head coach Nuno Espirito Santo previously dubbed him 'incredible'.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and the Premier League